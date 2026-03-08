IND vs NZ Final Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Team India's probable playing XI
IND vs NZ Final Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, with India aiming to defend their title and the Black Caps chasing their first-ever limited-overs World Cup trophy.
- India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Defending champions India aim to create history while New Zealand chase their first limited-overs World Cup title.
- India’s Dominant Run Continues: Led by Suryakumar Yadav with stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, India enter the final after an impressive unbeaten run in the tournament.
- New Zealand’s ICC Knockout Expertise: The Black Caps, powered by Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell, once again prove their big-tournament pedigree by reaching another ICC final.
IND vs NZ Final Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India and New Zealand will clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, with history on the line for both teams.
India enter the summit clash as the most dominant side in T20 cricket, losing just one match in the tournament and aiming to become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s squad features in-form stars like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been crucial in tight situations.
New Zealand, meanwhile, continue their remarkable consistency in ICC events. The Black Caps fought back after an inconsistent start to reach yet another global final and are chasing their first limited-overs World Cup title. Players like Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell could prove decisive.
The final is expected to be a high-scoring contest on Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly pitch. With India’s dominance meeting New Zealand’s resilience, the T20 World Cup 2026 final promises a thrilling battle for cricket’s biggest prize.
Probable Playing XIs
Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
Probable XI: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Full Squads:
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs NZ Live Updates: India Eye Historic Back-to-Back T20 World Cup Titles
India head into the T20 World Cup 2026 final with a rare opportunity to create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. Since winning the previous edition, the Indian T20 side has evolved into one of the most dominant teams in the format, consistently winning bilateral series and global tournament matches. A victory in Ahmedabad would cement this squad’s legacy as one of the greatest T20 teams assembled.
Hello, and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the IND vs NZ final of the T20 World Cup 2026, from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News.
