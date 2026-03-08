IND vs NZ Final Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Team India's probable playing XI

IND vs NZ Final Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India and New Zealand will clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, with history on the line for both teams.

India enter the summit clash as the most dominant side in T20 cricket, losing just one match in the tournament and aiming to become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s squad features in-form stars like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been crucial in tight situations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

New Zealand, meanwhile, continue their remarkable consistency in ICC events. The Black Caps fought back after an inconsistent start to reach yet another global final and are chasing their first limited-overs World Cup title. Players like Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell could prove decisive.

The final is expected to be a high-scoring contest on Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly pitch. With India’s dominance meeting New Zealand’s resilience, the T20 World Cup 2026 final promises a thrilling battle for cricket’s biggest prize.

Probable Playing XIs

Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Probable XI: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Full Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav