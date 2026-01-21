Advertisement
NewsCricketIND vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st T20: Indias T20 WC Preparations Begins Against Kiwis
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND T20 LIVE SCORE TODAY

IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st T20: India's T20 WC Preparations Begins Against Kiwis

IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st T20: As India fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav’s men are set for a stern early examination against Mitchell Santner’s gritty New Zealand outfit in Nagpur on Tuesday night

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE:
LIVE Blog

IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st T20: As India fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav’s men are set for a stern early examination against Mitchell Santner’s gritty New Zealand outfit in Nagpur on Tuesday night. The opening clash of New Zealand’s 2026 tour of India gets underway at 7:00 PM IST, and while the result will matter, the spotlight is firmly on the aggressive template India are trying to establish under their current leadership. For supporters, the biggest query remains simple: how and where can they follow every moment of this high-stakes contest between two of the most consistent T20 sides in the world?

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live

Fans in India can catch the entire series live on the JioHotstar app and website. After the recent platform merger, all live coverage  including 4K streaming and multi-language commentary will be available exclusively on JioHotstar. Television viewers can tune in to the Star Sports Network, the official broadcast partner. For those watching on the go, JioHotstar’s data-saver options ensure uninterrupted viewing, even on mobile networks.

Probable playing XIs for the Nagpur opener

India’s biggest selection dilemma lies in the spin department. With Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh expected to spearhead the pace attack, the team management must choose between Axar Patel’s control and Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket-taking threat.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

What to expect from the Nagpur pitch

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium is traditionally associated with expansive boundaries and surfaces that increasingly aid spin as the match wears on. Unlike the batting-friendly IPL tracks, Nagpur rewards tactical awareness and patience. Totals around 170–180 often prove decisive here. With Varun Chakaravarthy enjoying a rich vein of form and Santner renowned for exploiting turn and grip, the middle overs — particularly between the 7th and 15th — could shape the outcome.

Can New Zealand’s spin-heavy approach trouble India?

New Zealand have travelled with a potent spin duo in Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, a strategy that has historically helped them trouble India, especially in high-pressure tournaments. Their ability to squeeze runs in the middle overs has often tilted contests in their favour. That said, India’s revamped top order, spearheaded by the ultra-attacking Abhishek Sharma, has been encouraged to take the game on regardless of the opposition. An intriguing subplot will be the all-round battle between Rachin Ravindra’s versatility and Hardik Pandya’s impact as a finisher.

21 January 2026
12:46 IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Mitch Santner's Kiwis Vs India

As India step up their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav’s side faces a crucial early challenge against Mitchell Santner’s resilient New Zealand team in Nagpur on Tuesday night. The high-profile clash will test India’s aggressive approach, squad balance, and tactical clarity against one of the world’s most disciplined T20 outfits.

12:44 IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: India vs NZ 1st T20I

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned here for live scores, key moments, and real-time updates throughout tonight.

