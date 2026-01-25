Advertisement
NewsCricketIND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I: India aim to continue winning run in Guwahati
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 3RD T20I PREVIEW

IND vs NZ Live Score 3rd T20I: India aim to continue winning run in Guwahati

IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: The third Twenty20 International between India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team in their five-match T20 series takes place on Sunday, 25 January 2026, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM, and the match starts at 7 PM IST. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Source:
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I
LIVE Blog

IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: The third Twenty20 International between India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team in their five-match T20 series takes place on Sunday, 25 January 2026, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With India leading the series 2-0, this match offers both a chance to seal the series and fine-tune combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Match Details

India have dominated the series so far, winning the first two T20Is at Nagpur and Raipur with bat and ball. In the second T20I chase, India successfully chased 208/6, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s 76 off 32 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 82 off 37*, a partnership that turned the match decisively in India’s favour.

New Zealand were not entirely out of place. For long stretches in Raipur, they looked set for a score well beyond 200, but were then reeled in. Mitchell Santner later admitted his side knew of the tweaks needed to be made to compete against India at their home.

What To Expect?

This could be another high-scoring encounter, with the pitch and dew conditions favouring batters. India will aim to seal the series at 3-0, maintain momentum and give fringe players a chance to stake World Cup claims. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to regroup and stem the Indian charge with disciplined bowling and key partnerships.

Squads for 3rd T20I at Guwahati

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs

Stay With Zee News English For Live Updates Of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

25 January 2026
17:34 IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Squads

17:25 IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Match Details

Date & Time: January 25, 2026 - Toss at 6:30 PM IST, Match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – Known for high-scoring games recently 

Weather/Pitch: Typically batting-friendly under lights with dew likely playing a role (favoring chasing). 

Live Streaming/Telecast: JioHotstar (app/website) for streaming; Star Sports network for TV broadcast in India.

17:13 IST

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and New Zealand from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Stay tuned with Zee News English for live updates. 

