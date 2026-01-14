IND Vs NZ Live, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill In Focus As India Look To Clinch Series
IND vs NZ Live, 2nd ODI: India and New Zealand lock horns in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead after a confident win in the series opener.
- Fans can expect a high-scoring contest as India aims to seal the Series
- Powerplay will be crucial if New Zealand are to turn the series around.
IND vs NZ Live, 2nd ODI: India and New Zealand lock horns in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead after a confident win in the series opener. With conditions expected to favour batting, fans can expect a high-scoring contest as India aim to seal the series and New Zealand fight to stay alive. India enter the second ODI full of confidence after a composed chase in the first match, led by Virat Kohli, whose fluent knock under pressure once again underlined his mastery in run chases. The Indian bowling unit will be keen to tighten things up in the middle overs. With the Rajkot surface traditionally favouring batters, disciplined lines and clever variations will be key. The absence of Washington Sundar due to injury could force India to tweak their balance, but the depth in the squad ensures options remain plentiful.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI from Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot on Wednesday. For over-by-over updates stay tunned with Zee News.
