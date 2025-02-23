IND 244/4 (42.3) Live Cricket Score | IND VS PAK, CT-2025 5th Match Updates: Virat Kohli Slams Century As India Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets

India Vs Pakistan 5th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS PAK Scorecard: Virat Kohli slammed a century as India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday to all but seal a spot in the semifinals.