IND 115/2 (21) Live Cricket Score | IND VS PAK, CT-2025 5th Match Updates: Virat, Shreyas At Crease After Abrar Removes Gill

IND vs PAK Live Score Champions Trophy 2025: A solid bowling performance from the Indian bowlers saw Pakistan all out for 241 in their Champions Trophy game in Dubai. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai. Mohammad Rizwan’s team made one change, replacing the injured Fakhar Zaman with Imam-ul-Haq, while India stuck to their winning combination from the Bangladesh match.

With emotions running high, India aims to extend their dominance, having won seven of the last eight ODIs against Pakistan in the past decade. Pakistan, under pressure after their loss to New Zealand, will rely on Babar Azam to anchor the innings. Meanwhile, India’s bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, looks set to challenge Pakistan’s batting order in this high-stakes clash.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.