IND 115/2 (21) Live Cricket Score | IND VS PAK, CT-2025 5th Match Updates: Virat, Shreyas At Crease After Abrar Removes Gill
India Vs Pakistan 5th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS PAK Scorecard: India need 242 runs to win the game against Pakistan in Dubai.
IND vs PAK Live Score Champions Trophy 2025: A solid bowling performance from the Indian bowlers saw Pakistan all out for 241 in their Champions Trophy game in Dubai. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai. Mohammad Rizwan’s team made one change, replacing the injured Fakhar Zaman with Imam-ul-Haq, while India stuck to their winning combination from the Bangladesh match.
With emotions running high, India aims to extend their dominance, having won seven of the last eight ODIs against Pakistan in the past decade. Pakistan, under pressure after their loss to New Zealand, will rely on Babar Azam to anchor the innings. Meanwhile, India’s bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami, looks set to challenge Pakistan’s batting order in this high-stakes clash.
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Gill Departs
Abrar Ahmed breaks the partnership by removing dangerous Shubman Gill with a ripper. A quicker leg-break as Shubman Gill is beaten and the ball has disturbed the wicket.
IND 102-2 (18)
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: Gill, Kohli Take India Forward
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have mixed caution with aggression and are taking India forward in the run-chase. Pakistan are bowling spin from both ends and need something special to break the partnership.
IND 89/1 (15)
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: End Of First Powerplay
After losing the wicket of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have taken charge for India. Gill and Kohli have taken India to 64/1 after the end of the first powerplay.
IND 64-1 (10)
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: Rohit vs Shaheen in ODIs
Five innings
60 balls
53 runs
Three dismissals
Avg 17.66
SR 88.33
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: Shaheen Removes Rohit
After Rohit Sharma hits Shaheen Afridi for a six, the Pakistan pacer replies in style to clean bowled India captain with an inswinging yorker. Shaheen was searching for that delivery since ball one.
IND 31-1 (5 ov)
India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit, Gill Open For India
As expected, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are opening the innings for India in the run-chase. India would expect a good stand from them.
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: First Innings Over
Kuldeep Yadav picked up three and Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets and as a result, Pakistan were bundled out to just 241 runs. Saud Shakeel starred with the bat for Pakistan as he made 62 runs.
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Back-to-Back wickets
Back-to-back wickets from Kuldeep Yadav put Pakistan to backfoot. Kuldeep takes the wicket of Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan is in trouble now!!
PAK: 200/7(43)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Last 10 overs Left
Pakistan batter will look to add some 60-70 runs from here at a good pace to reach around 250 which is a fighting total at the Dubai International Stadium. It will interesting to see as to how Indian bowlers will bowl from here. Khushdil hits a huge six against Axar Patel over the deep mid-wicket.
PAK: 183/5(40)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Shaud Shakeel Gone
Hardik Pandya is on fire as he takes another wicket of Saud Shakeel. The left-hander wanted to pull the ball but then ended up hitting straight into the hands of Axar Patel who was placed at the deep mid-wicket.
PAK: 160/4(35)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Rizwan Gone
Axar breaks the partnership between Rizwan and Shakeel. Pakistan skipper has to depart as he could not read Axar's delivery, looking to hit it big. Huge BLOW to Pakistan.
PAK: 154/3(34)
IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score: Saud Shakeel Hits Fifty
Pakistan's star batter Saud Shakeel chips that delivery towards deep square leg against Ravindra Jadeja and hits fifty. Great batting this is!!
PAK: 129/2(30)
IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score: Pakistan Picking Up Pace!
After a slow phase, Pakistan has started to accelerate, finding boundaries and rotating the strike effectively. With their batters settling in, they are building momentum to post a competitive total against India in this high-pressure Champions Trophy clash.
PAK: 121/2 (28)
IND vs PAK, CT 2025 Live: Rizwan Breaks the Drought with a Boundary
Mohammad Rizwan finally finds the gap, using the bowler’s pace and angle to sweep it powerfully through backward square leg for a much-needed boundary.
PAK: 99-2 (25)
IND vs PAK Live CT 2025 Score: Pakistan's Slow Batting
After a quick start with 55 runs in 10 overs for two wickets, Pakistan managed just 24 runs in the next 12 overs without losing a wicket. The dry pitch is slowing the ball, but they could have accelerated better.
PAK: 86-2 (17)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Saud Shakeel and Rizwan Hold Fort
Saud Shakeel and Rizwan have been batting carefully after Pakistan lost two quick wickets in the form of Babar and Imam. The Indian spinners have been bowling on tighter lengths to avoid the run flow.
PAK: 70/2(16)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Babar Departs
Hardik Pandya gives away a boundary against Babar Azam. Since Shami is not on the field, Rohit brings in Pandya. The lanky all-rounder concedes a couple of boundaries but makes a great comeback. Pandya takes the important wicket of Babar Azam. Huge setback for Pakistan!!
PAK:47/1(9)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Four
Yet another boundary for Babar Azam as he attacks Hardik Pandya, hits him towards the sweeper cover. Great shot this is!! Babar is looking dangerous now.
PAK: 31/0(7)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Babar In Good Touch
Babar Azam has been looking in good touch as the star batter hits two boundaries against Harshit Rana. Looks like he is mentally prepared to attack Rana in the initial overs of the game.
PAK: 22/0(4)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Actions Begins
The likes of Imam and Babar Azam start for Pakistan. Shami bowls the first over, gives away six runs.
PAK: 6/0(1)
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live: Pakistan Wins Toss
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat in this crucial clash against India. He confirmed one change in the lineup, with Imam-ul-Haq replacing the injured Fakhar Zaman.
IND vs PAK CT Live Score: Key Player Who Could Prove To Be Game Changer
Salman Agha could be the key player for Pakistan. Since 2024, the 31-year-old has been a vital middle-order contributor, scoring 325 runs at an impressive average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 88.07.
IND vs PAK Champions Trophy Live Score: Rishabh Pant Unwell With Viral Fever
Rishabh Pant is reportedly down with a viral fever, but it is unlikely to affect India's playing XI, as KL Rahul is handling wicketkeeping duties. India is expected to field the same XI as in the Bangladesh match.
IND vs PAK, CT 2025 Live Updates: Predicted Playing XI Of Pakistan, India
India’s Predicted XI:
Rohit Sharma (c)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
Axar Patel
KL Rahul (wk)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Mohammed Shami
Pakistan’s Predicted XI:
Babar Azam (c)
Saud Shakeel
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Salman Agha
Kamran Ghulam
Tayyab Tahir
Khushdil Shah
Shaheen Afridi
Naseem Shah
Haris Rauf
Abrar Ahmed
IND vs PAK CT Live Updates: Do Or Die Game For Pak
Pakistan's campaign has been off to a rough start, beginning with a 60-run defeat against New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium. A loss against India today could put them on the brink of an early tournament exit.
India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Live Match Updates: Full Squads
India vs Pakistan Live CT 2025: Head To Head Stats
Despite India's recent dominance, Pakistan leads 73-57 in ODIs, largely due to their stronghold in the 1980s-90s, especially in Sharjah. However, since the 2000s, India has become more competitive, making the rivalry more balanced.
IND vs PAK, CT 2025 Live: Today Match Timings, When And Where To Watch?
The IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 match starts at 2:30 PM IST. Live streaming is free on JioHotstar in India, while Star Sports and Sports18 will telecast it in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
IND vs PAK Live Score, CT 2025: Can Pakistan End Losing Streak?
India has dominated Pakistan in recent encounters, winning in the 2023 T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Asia Cup. Pakistan's last victory came in the 2022 Asia Cup. Will they break the streak today?
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Will Pressure Create a Pakistan Miracle?
As Aaqib Javed aptly put it, an India-Pakistan clash thrives on pressure. Can Pakistan use it to script a dramatic turnaround, or will their party end prematurely?
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Impact
Hardik Pandya’s ability to balance India’s squad with his finishing and seam bowling will be a key challenge for Pakistan.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Historic Champions Trophy Rivalry
Pakistan has a better Champions Trophy record against India, winning three of five encounters, including the famous 2017 final.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Bowling Consistency
With Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja in top form, India’s attack has been lethal in recent ODIs.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Lessons from Sri Lanka’s Success
Pakistan can take inspiration from Sri Lanka’s series win over India on similar pitches last year—bat first, post 250+, and rely on spin to defend.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Dominance in ODIs
India has won nine of their last 11 completed ODIs against Pakistan, showing a clear upper hand in this rivalry.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Psychological Edge with India
Despite mutual respect between players, India’s confidence in ICC events adds to Pakistan’s mental challenge heading into this must-win match.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Shaheen and Naseem Must Fire
Pakistan’s pace duo, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, will need early breakthroughs to disrupt India’s settled top order.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Rizwan’s Leadership Under Scrutiny
Newly appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan has a massive task ahead—motivating his team, making tactical decisions, and delivering with the bat under extreme pressure.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam Needs to Step Up
As Pakistan’s best batter, Babar Azam’s performance will be critical. His ability to anchor the innings and handle India’s bowling will define Pakistan’s chances.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Usman Khan’s Possible Debut
If selected, Usman Khan would have to adapt to a new ODI role, as he usually bats at No. 4 in List A cricket.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman’s Absence a Big Blow
Pakistan’s only explosive opener is out, and his replacement, Imam-ul-Haq, will have to provide a steady start in a high-pressure game.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Salman Agha - Pakistan’s Middle-Order Hope
Since 2024, Salman Agha has been Pakistan’s second-best middle-over batter, averaging 65.00 with a strike rate of 88.07. His role is crucial against India’s spin attack.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli’s Struggles Against Leg Spin
Kohli has been dismissed five times in his last five ODIs by leg-spin, and Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed could exploit this weakness.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Spin Arsenal a Big Threat
With five quality spinners to choose from, India has the resources to stifle Pakistan’s batting in the middle overs on a turning track.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Toss Could Be the Game Changer
With no dew and sluggish conditions, batting first and setting a competitive total could be Pakistan’s best bet to challenge India.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: A Host in Peril
Pakistan is on the brink of elimination from the Champions Trophy, an event they are hosting after 29 years. A loss to New Zealand has made their clash against India a must-win.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Dubai’s Slow Pitches Offer Hope
Recent ILT20 matches have shown Dubai’s pitches to be slow, which could work in Pakistan’s favor if they play a strategic, old-fashioned ODI game.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: Venue Shift Adds to Pakistan’s Woes
Due to India’s refusal to play in Pakistan, the team must travel to Dubai for this crucial encounter, disrupting their preparation and morale.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE Champions Trophy 2025: India Holds the Upper Hand
Pakistan’s struggles against India in ICC events continue. Since 2011, Pakistan has only managed two wins (2017 and 2021) against their arch-rivals.
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Kohli Focuses On Spin Play
A day before the marquee clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli arrived at the ICC Academy two hours before scheduled practice time to iron out his issues against spin.
Kohli has been found vulnerable against spin in the recent ODIs he has played. He fell to leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in India's opening Champions Trophy game against Bangladesh. The 36-year-old will have to deal with the likes of Abrar Ahmed when India takes on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Live: What Is The Live Match Timing?
The much-awaited IND vs PAK clash in the Champions Trophy is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan time).
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Where Will The Champions Trophy Match Be Held?
The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place at the iconic Dubai International Stadium.
India Vs Pak Live: When Did The 2 Teams Meet In Champions Trophy Last Time?
The most recent encounter between these sub-continental rivals in the Champions Trophy took place during the 2017 final, where Pakistan clinched a memorable victory in London. As Rizwan’s squad gears up for their next clash, they will undoubtedly draw inspiration from that historic triumph.
Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Predicted Playing XIs
India’s Probable Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami.
Pakistan’s Probable Playing XI:
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
IND vs PAK Live
Hello and welcome to ZEE News coverage of the high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 game between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned for all the match related updates here.
