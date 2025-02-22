Live Cricket Score | IND VS PAK, CT-2025 5th Match Updates: India Aim To Seal Semifinals Spot

IND vs PAK Live Score Champions Trophy 2025: India and Pakistan face off in a high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 match at Dubai International Stadium on February 23. Pakistan, coming off a 60-run loss to New Zealand, must win to stay in contention. On the other hand, India enters with momentum after beating Bangladesh.

Head-To-Head: India has dominated Pakistan in ICC events, though Pakistan won their last two T20 encounters in Dubai. In ODIs, Pakistan leads overall (73-57), but India has a perfect record (2-0) at Dubai.

Pitch Report: Expected to favour spinners, with an average first-innings score of 218.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.