Live Cricket Score | IND VS PAK, CT-2025 5th Match Updates: India Aim To Seal Semifinals Spot
India Vs Pakistan 5th Match Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS PAK Scorecard: India are coming into this game after win against Bangladesh while Pakistan faced a defeat against New Zealand in opening game of Champions Trophy 2025.
Trending Photos
IND vs PAK Live Score Champions Trophy 2025: India and Pakistan face off in a high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 match at Dubai International Stadium on February 23. Pakistan, coming off a 60-run loss to New Zealand, must win to stay in contention. On the other hand, India enters with momentum after beating Bangladesh.
Head-To-Head: India has dominated Pakistan in ICC events, though Pakistan won their last two T20 encounters in Dubai. In ODIs, Pakistan leads overall (73-57), but India has a perfect record (2-0) at Dubai.
Pitch Report: Expected to favour spinners, with an average first-innings score of 218.
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
IND vs PAK Live
Hello and welcome to ZEE News coverage of the high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 game between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned for all the match related updates here
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.