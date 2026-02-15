IND vs PAK LIVE Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma play India vs Pakistan game?

IND vs PAK Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 promises another high-voltage chapter in cricket’s fiercest rivalry as the two sides clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. India head into the blockbuster encounter with a dominant record, including a 3-0 sweep in the recent Asia Cup and a strong World Cup head-to-head advantage. However, Pakistan showed steady improvement in that series, narrowing defeat margins and signalling a potential resurgence under captain Salman Agha. The big India vs Pakistan match preview talking point is team balance. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav is likely to welcome back Abhishek Sharma, addressing concerns at the top of the order. Kuldeep Yadav could also come into play depending on pitch conditions. Pakistan, meanwhile, are banking on a spin heavy strategy, with mystery spinner Usman Tariq emerging as their trump card alongside Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Despite familiarity with Colombo conditions, both teams face a fresh test at the venue. With pressure, history and World Cup stakes colliding, IND vs PAK 2026 could hinge on who handles the moment better.

