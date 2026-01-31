IND U19 vs PAK U19 LIVE Score: Stage set for high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in Bulawayo

IND U19 vs PAK U19 LIVE Score: The pinnacle of cricketing rivalries moves to the youth stage as India and Pakistan prepare to battle in the Super Six stage of the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Following England's victory over New Zealand on Friday, the stakes have been clarified: Sunday’s encounter is a virtual quarter-final, with only one of these arch-rivals able to join England in the final four from Group B.

Time: 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss at 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network (TV).

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website.

Qualification Scenarios: The Road to the Semi-Finals

With England having secured 8 points, the battle for the second qualifying spot from Group B is now a mathematical tug-of-war between India and Pakistan.

For India:

The Ayush Mhatre led side holds the strongest position with 6 points and a massive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.337. A win of any margin will see India not only qualify but also leapfrog England to finish as group leaders, setting up a semi-final against Afghanistan. Even in the event of a defeat, India can still qualify if they lose by fewer than 85 runs. If Pakistan is chasing, India must prevent them from reaching the target before approximately 31.5 overs to maintain their NRR advantage.

For Pakistan:

The Men in Green started the Super Six on 4 points because points only carry forward from matches against fellow qualifying teams in the group stage. To advance, Pakistan must beat India by a significant enough margin to overhaul the current NRR gap. Regardless of the margin, Pakistan can no longer finish top of the group, meaning a qualification would lead to a semi-final clash against Australia.

Key Players and Recent History

Pakistan has enjoyed a dominant run in recent youth encounters, having defeated India in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the U19 Asia Cup Final. However, India's star batsman, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, enters this match in scintillating form after a series of high scoring performances earlier in the tournament.

Semi-Final Schedule

Semi-Final 1: Australia vs England/India: Bulawayo, Tuesday (February 3).

Semi-Final 2: Afghanistan vs India/Pakistan: Harare, Wednesday (February 5).

The Queen’s Sports Club has been a happy hunting ground for India so far, but with Pakistan's youth team proving to be a psychological hurdle in recent months, Sunday’s clash promises intense drama and the potential to define the careers of the next generation of stars.