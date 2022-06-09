9 June 2022, 17:27 PM
SA skipper Temba Bavuma's speaks about Delhi's heat
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma joked that his teammates have been drinking ‘more water than they drink beer’ back home in order to keep themselves hydrated.
9 June 2022, 17:11 PM
Pant before the 1st T20 clash against SA
Prep
Here we go #TeamIndia | #INDvSA
9 June 2022, 17:09 PM
BCCI's plan to beat the heat
India captain Pant also expressed concern over the heat issue in the press conference ahead of the first T20I.
THIS is how BCCI are planning to beat the heat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. READ HERE
9 June 2022, 17:05 PM
What's new in the Indian team?
All eyes will be on India's young pace battery, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. After an outstanding IPL season, both got their maiden call-up for Team India.
9 June 2022, 16:59 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa first T20I taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Youngster Rishabh Pant will lead the Men in Blue after BCCI's announcement of KL Rahul being ruled out of the series due to injury.
Stay tuned for the live updates.