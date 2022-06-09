हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Cricket Score and Match Updates from Delhi: New look Team India take on SA

Follow LIVE score and updates of India vs South Africa 1st T20I from Delhi on our live blog here.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 9, 2022 - 17:31
Comments |
Source/Twitter

A new-look Indian top-order will like to show more intent even as Rishabh Pant gets ready to add a new leaf to his already happening career, this time as national team captain in the five-match T20 International series against South Africa, starting in New Delhi on Thursday (June 9). KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, suffered a groin injury which has now ruled him out of the entire series.

9 June 2022, 17:27 PM

SA skipper Temba Bavuma's speaks about Delhi's heat

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma joked that his teammates have been drinking ‘more water than they drink beer’ back home in order to keep themselves hydrated.

READ HERE

9 June 2022, 17:11 PM

Pant before the 1st T20 clash against SA

9 June 2022, 17:09 PM

BCCI's plan to beat the heat

India captain Pant also expressed concern over the heat issue in the press conference ahead of the first T20I.

THIS is how BCCI are planning to beat the heat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. READ HERE

9 June 2022, 17:05 PM

What's new in the Indian team?

All eyes will be on India's young pace battery, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. After an outstanding IPL season, both got their maiden call-up for Team India.

Checkout the predicted playing XI for India HERE

9 June 2022, 16:59 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa first T20I taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Youngster Rishabh Pant will lead the Men in Blue after BCCI's announcement of KL Rahul being ruled out of the series due to injury.

Stay tuned for the live updates.

