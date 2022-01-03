Ind vs SA 2021 Live 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: South Africa 35/1 after bowling out India for 202

3 January 2022, 19:17 PM India bowled out for 202 Marco Jansen bagged four wickets while Rabada and Olivier picked three wickets each as South Africa bowled India for 202 in first innings. For the visitors, KL Rahul was the highest score having hit fifty, while Ashwin was the second-highest run-getter with 46 runs to his name.

3 January 2022, 18:35 PM India 185/8 India have lost three quick wickets - Pant, Thakur, Shami, as they are reduced to 185/8. However, Ashwin is leading India's counter-attack and nearing his half-century.

3 January 2022, 18:02 PM India reach 146/5 at tea India reached 146 for five at tea on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here on Monday. India lost two wickets in the post-lunch session -- that of stand in skipper K L Rahul (50 off 133) and Hanuma Vihari (20 off 53). Ravichandran Ashwin(24 batting off 21) and Rishabh Pant (13 batting off 32) were in the middle at the break. Kagiso Rabada removed Vihari while Rahul fell to a pull shot off Marco Jansen. India had lost three wickets in the morning session.

3 January 2022, 16:08 PM Skipper KL Rahul departs India stand-in skipper KL Rahul couldn't stay in the middle for long after completing his half-century as he fell prey to bouncer by Marco Jansen. Rahul went for hook but got a top edge as Rabada took a brilliant diving catch at fine leg. Rahul c Rabada b Marco Jansen 50(133) [4s-9]

3 January 2022, 15:36 PM IND 53/3 at Lunch Marco Jansen and Duanne Olivier struck crucial blows to leave India at 53/3 in the first session of day one of the second Test at the Wanderers here on Monday. At lunch, KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari are unbeaten after South Africa claimed honours in the opening session of the match. It was clearly a session of two halves for India: 36/0 in the first hour and 17/3 in the second hour. The start was quiet for India as Kagiso Rabada got to beat Rahul in the opening over. After the drinks break, Mayank Agarwal fell while trying to drive a full ball from Marco Jansen and edged behind to keeper Kyle Verreynne. Cheteshwar Pujara was troubled by Ngidi, Rabada and Olivier consistently bowling incoming deliveries, which kept short-leg interested thrice. Rahul continued to find a boundary each off Olivier off Rabada despite being tested by short balls. But he saw his partners go down in quick succession in the 24th over as Olivier sent back Pujara and Rahane on back-to-back deliveries. While Pujara attempted a forward-defence, he couldn't counter the extra bounce from the ball which took the shoulder edge of the bat to gully. On the very next ball, Rahane steered a back of length delivery straight to third slip. Rahul and Vihari, playing his first match since the Sydney draw in 2021, ensured that India didn't lose any other wicket till lunch came.

3 January 2022, 15:24 PM Olivier removes Pujara, Rahane Duanne Olivier removes Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in successive deliveries to put India on backfoot. Ind 50/3 after 24 overs.

3 January 2022, 14:35 PM Marco Jansen strikes immediately after drinks Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen striker immediately after drinks break as Mayank Agarwal edges through to keeper. Agarwal out for 26 and India are 36/1 in 15th over.

3 January 2022, 14:22 PM India 36/0 at first drinks break Mayank Agarwal is batting on 26 and stand-in skipper KL Rahul unbeaten on 9 as India have 36/0 in first 14 overs at drinks break.

3 January 2022, 14:11 PM Jasprit Bumrah is vice-captain in 2nd Test Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed vice-captain for the 2nd Test with KL Rahul being the stand-in captain. Read all about it here.

3 January 2022, 13:42 PM India off to flying start KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have continued from their century partnership in the first Test in Centurion. Rahul is on 9 and Agarwal on 22 as India reach 32/0 in 9 overs/

3 January 2022, 13:39 PM Mayank Agarwal gets third boundary Mayank Agarwal get his third four in eight balls, driving Kagiso Rabada through the covers. India are 13/0 in three overs.

3 January 2022, 13:35 PM Mayank Agarwal off the mark in style Mayank Agarwal has started off with a couple of boundaries off Duanne Olivier. India are 8/0 in two overs.

3 January 2022, 13:30 PM Kagiso Rabada begins with a maiden South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada troubles stand-in skipper and opener KL Rahul in the opening over which is a maiden. India are 0/0 after the first over.

3 January 2022, 13:24 PM South Africa team 'take the knee' Hosts South Africa once again 'took the knee' in a stand to support 'Black Rights Matter' before the first ball is bowled.

3 January 2022, 13:23 PM Losing Quinton de Kock is not ideal: Dean Elgar "Losing Quinny is never ideal. He has been a big player for us. Losing any big player is never ideal. But we need to move on. We have a lot of talent in our squad and we need to back them. There were a lot of good things you can speak about at Centurion. You need to be fair to the environment. a lot of positives and good conversations for us to take out of that," South Africa captain Dean Elgar said.

3 January 2022, 13:21 PM Kyle Verryenne replaces Quinton de Kock South Africa have made two changes in their line-up. Kyle Verryenne replaces Quinton de Kock, who has retired from Test cricket while Duanne Olivier replaces Wiaan Mulder.

3 January 2022, 13:18 PM Virat Kohli has upper back spasm, reveals KL Rahul "Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we'll look to continue that. "Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match," KL Rahul says.

3 January 2022, 13:17 PM Here are the Playing XI of India and South Africa: India: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

3 January 2022, 13:11 PM KL Rahul wins toss, India will bat first Stand-in captain KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bat first.