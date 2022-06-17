NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2022

IND vs SA, 4th T20I LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Rajkot: Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya rescue India

Follow Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I being played at Rajkot on Friday.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

Under pressure India skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to tide over his struggles with the bat and help the hosts improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International in Rajkot on Friday (June 17). Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near-perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.

17 June 2022
20:02 PM

GONE!

Rishabh Pant's bad run of form continues as he departs for 17 off 23 balls. India lose another one just as the momentum was building up for them. 

IND- 81/4 (12.5 Overs), Pandya 25 (20)

19:54 PM

Pandya FIRES!

Hardik Pandya smacks Shamsi for 2 maximums to release some pressure off himself and skipper Rishabh Pant on the other end. India finally build up a partnership.

IND- 78/3 (12 Overs), Pant 16 (20) & Pandya 22 (17)

19:35 PM

Pressure on Pant and Pandya

Pressure on Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya as India lose 3 wickets cheaply. India are in a must win situation with SA leading the series 2-1 and skipper Pant is in the middle with Hardik Pandya, they need to build up a partnership with the flow of runs coming quickly.

IND- 56/3 (10 Overs), Pant 9 (14) & Pandya 8 (12)

19:33 PM

GONE!

Ishan Kishan 27 (26) caught behind by Quinton De Kock bowled by Anrich Nortje. India lose another wicket as the in-form batter Kishan departs, his struggle against Nortje and his short balls continue. India need to save wickets now as it's getting ugly for them now.

IND- 40/3 (6.1 Overs), Pant 1 (3)

19:11 PM

ANOTHER!

South Africa STRIKE AGAIN as Shreyas Iyer 4 (2) LBW Marco Jansen. It was close call by the umpire but skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton De Kock took the DRS to challenge the original decision of not out. India in trouble now as they two wickets inside 3 overs.

IND- 24/2 (3 Overs), Kishan 13 (9)

18:41 PM

GONE!

BIG BLOW! Ruturaj Gaikwad edges it back to the keeper as Ngidi STRIKES. India lose their first wicket early in the match as Gaikwad departs for 5 off 7. South Africa off to a good start.

IND- 13/1 (2 Overs), kishan 6 (5)

18:39 PM
18:38 PM

IND vs SA 4TH T20I Playing XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

18:05 PM

TOSS UPDATE!

SA win toss and elect to bowl first.

17:17 PM

ALL SET!

 

17:15 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I taking place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India need to win this fixture to stay alive in the series as they trail to 2-1 lead from South Africa coming into the 4th T20I of the five-match series.

India vs South Africa 2022IND vs SA 4th T20I

