IND vs SA, 4th T20I LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Rajkot: Rishabh Pant's Team India look to level series
Follow Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I being played at Rajkot on Friday.
Under pressure India skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to tide over his struggles with the bat and help the hosts improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International in Rajkot on Friday (June 17). Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near-perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I taking place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India need to win this fixture to stay alive in the series as they trail to 2-1 lead from South Africa coming into the 4th T20I of the five-match series.
