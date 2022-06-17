IND vs SA, 4th T20I LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Rajkot: IND 2 down inside powerplay
Follow Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 4th T20I being played at Rajkot on Friday.
Trending Photos
Under pressure India skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to tide over his struggles with the bat and help the hosts improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International in Rajkot on Friday (June 17). Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near-perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.
ANOTHER!
South Africa STRIKE AGAIN as Shreyas Iyer 4 (2) LBW Marco Jansen. It was close call by the umpire but skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton De Kock took the DRS to challenge the original decision of not out. India in trouble now as they two wickets inside 3 overs.
IND- 24/2 (3 Overs), Kishan 13 (9)
GONE!
BIG BLOW! Ruturaj Gaikwad edges it back to the keeper as Ngidi STRIKES. India lose their first wicket early in the match as Gaikwad departs for 5 off 7. South Africa off to a good start.
IND- 13/1 (2 Overs), kishan 6 (5)
A look at #TeamIndia's and South Africa's Playing XIs
Follow the match https://t.co/9Mx4DQmACq #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/0tYfy2SWjA
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2022
IND vs SA 4TH T20I Playing XI:
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
TOSS UPDATE!
SA win toss and elect to bowl first.
ALL SET!
Preps done
All set for the th @Paytm #INDvSA T20I at Rajkot. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZvLAi1qnU3
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2022
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I taking place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India need to win this fixture to stay alive in the series as they trail to 2-1 lead from South Africa coming into the 4th T20I of the five-match series.
More Stories