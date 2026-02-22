ind vs sa live cricket score t20 world cup 2026 super 8 india vs south africa scorecard narendra modi stadium ahmedabad

Advertisement
IND vs SA LIVE Score: The stage is set for a blockbuster Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2026 as Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, February 22.

 

This is a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where India defeated South Africa to claim the title. It is also a high-stakes opener for Group 1 in the second stage of the tournament.

Team Form & Performance 

Both teams arrive in Ahmedabad with perfect records, having dominated their respective groups:

India: Finished top of Group A (4-0). They enter as favorites after convincing wins over Pakistan (by 61 runs) and Namibia (by 93 runs). However, there is some concern over opener Abhishek Sharma's form, as he has struggled to get off the mark in recent games.

South Africa: Topped Group D (4-0). They’ve shown incredible grit, including a dramatic double Super Over victory against Afghanistan. Their pace attack, led by a returning Kagiso Rabada, has been lethal in the powerplay.

Squads For IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Match

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

