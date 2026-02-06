IND vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: India start as favourites
Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue are chasing two unprecedented milestones: becoming the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first host nation to win the tournament on home soil since its inception in 2007.
India is set to launch their T20 World Cup title defense against the United States of America in a Group A encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, February 7. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue are chasing two unprecedented milestones: becoming the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and the first host nation to win the tournament on home soil since its inception in 2007.
Match Details and Broadcast Information
Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Streaming: JioHotstar (India)
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (India)
Head to Head Records
The two sides have met only once in this format during the 2024 edition of the World Cup in New York, where India emerged victorious on American soil.
Total Matches: 1
India Wins: 1
USA Wins: 0
Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (vc), Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.
USA Predicted XI: Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.
Complete Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.
Context and Form
India enters the tournament as the reigning T20 World Champions after their 2024 triumph. While the squad faces some fitness concerns regarding Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar, the inclusion of explosive talents like Abhishek Sharma and the return of Jasprit Bumrah makes them heavy favorites. The USA, led by Monank Patel, will rely on the local knowledge of players like Saurabh Netravalkar as they look to cause a major upset in Mumbai.
IND vs USA Live Score: Group A could be decided early
A commanding India victory would set the tone for qualification scenarios, making this opener critical for fans searching Group A standings T20 World Cup 2026 and early tournament predictions.
IND vs USA Live Score: A politically polarised world meets cricket’s unifying spirit
With Indian and Pakistani-born players sharing the same dressing room for the USA, the match highlights cricket’s soft power. This narrative is likely to drive Discover traffic around cricket unity stories.
IND vs USA Live Score: India begin their campaign as strong T20 World Cup favourites
India’s recent dominance in T20Is positions them as early title contenders. Queries like Will India win T20 World Cup 2026? are trending as fans evaluate whether home advantage can finally translate into a trophy.
IND vs USA Live Score: A multicultural USA squad reflects cricket’s global rise
The USA team features only four US-born players, with the majority being first-generation immigrants. Expect search interest around USA cricket immigrant players as the sport continues expanding beyond traditional powerhouses.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IND vs USA 3rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.
