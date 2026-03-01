IND vs WI Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die match for Team India

IND vs WI Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India face West Indies in Match 52 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday at 7 PM IST, in a high-stakes clash that could shape semifinal qualification.

Defending champions India carry the pressure of expectations, while Daren Sammy’s West Indies arrive with confidence and memories of past World glory. Both sides are among the tournament’s most explosive batting units, with West Indies leading the six-hitting charts and India close behind. Spin could prove decisive, with India’s Varun Chakaravarthy posing a major threat against a West Indies lineup vulnerable to wrist spin, while the Caribbean side may deploy multiple finger spinners to exploit India’s struggles against slower bowling. Key matchups include Jasprit Bumrah vs Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson against Jason Holder. With power hitting, tactical spin battles, and knockout implications, fans can expect a thrilling contest in Kolkata.