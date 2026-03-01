Advertisement
NewsCricketIND vs WI Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die match for Team India
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

IND vs WI Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die match for Team India

India vs West Indies Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India take on West Indies in a high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens, where power hitting, spin tactics, and semifinal hopes collide in a must-watch showdown.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
LIVE Blog

IND vs WI Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: India face West Indies in Match 52 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday at 7 PM IST, in a high-stakes clash that could shape semifinal qualification.

Defending champions India carry the pressure of expectations, while Daren Sammy’s West Indies arrive with confidence and memories of past World glory. Both sides are among the tournament’s most explosive batting units, with West Indies leading the six-hitting charts and India close behind. Spin could prove decisive, with India’s Varun Chakaravarthy posing a major threat against a West Indies lineup vulnerable to wrist spin, while the Caribbean side may deploy multiple finger spinners to exploit India’s struggles against slower bowling. Key matchups include Jasprit Bumrah vs Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson against Jason Holder. With power hitting, tactical spin battles, and knockout implications, fans can expect a thrilling contest in Kolkata.

01 March 2026
08:16 IST

IND vs WI Live Updates: Semifinal stakes intensify the contest

This Super 8 fixture could determine qualification pathways. India are defending champions under host-nation scrutiny, while West Indies seek a statement win to reinforce their resurgence in global T20 cricket.

 

08:13 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match from Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News. 

