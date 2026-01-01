IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Sanju Samson as India aim to bounce back
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: The stage is set to be a high-stakes clash of Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India vs Zimbabwe at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take place at 18:30 PM IST with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 26.
India, Zimbabwe Aim To Bounce Back
This encounter is crucial for India and Zimbabwe as they aim to keep their semi-final aspirations alive following disappointing starts to the Super Eights phase.
India’s Redemption Arc: Suryakumar Yadav-led entered the Super Eights with a perfect 4-0 record from the group stages, but their clinical edge vanished against the Proteas. The primary concern is the opening pair. Abhishek Sharma is under immense pressure after three consecutive ducks, leading to calls for Sanju Samson to be promoted to the top. India’s left-hand heavy top order has also looked vulnerable against off-spin, a tactic Zimbabwe is sure to exploit.
Zimbabwe’s Fearless Run: Under the veteran leadership of Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe has been the tournament's biggest surprise. While they lost their first Super Eight game to the West Indies, their ability to navigate spin-friendly tracks (proven by their win over Sri Lanka) makes them dangerous at Chepauk. For the "Chevrons," a win here would be the greatest moment in their T20 history and would essentially knock the hosts out.
Squads For Big Clash
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson
Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza
IND vs ZIM LIVE: Match Details
Match: India vs Zimbabwe, Super 8 (Group 1)
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM IST (13:30 GMT)
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar
IND vs ZIM LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the high-stakes clash of Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India vs Zimbabwe from iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned with Zee New English for all updates.
