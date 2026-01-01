Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021241https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/ind-vs-zim-live-cricket-score-t20-world-cup-2026-super-8-india-vs-zimbabwe-scorecard-suryakumar-yadav-sikandar-raza-ma-chidambaram-stadium-chennai-3021241.html
NewsCricketIND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Sanju Samson as India aim to bounce back
INDIA VS ZIMBABWE

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Sanju Samson as India aim to bounce back

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: The stage is set to be a high-stakes clash of Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India vs Zimbabwe at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take place at 18:30 PM IST with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 26.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 02:30 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE (Pic credit: Star Sports/ICC)
LIVE Blog

The stage is set to be a high-stakes clash of Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India vs Zimbabwe at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

India, Zimbabwe Aim To Bounce Back

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This encounter is crucial for India and Zimbabwe as they aim to keep their semi-final aspirations alive following disappointing starts to the Super Eights phase.

India’s Redemption Arc: Suryakumar Yadav-led entered the Super Eights with a perfect 4-0 record from the group stages, but their clinical edge vanished against the Proteas. The primary concern is the opening pair. Abhishek Sharma is under immense pressure after three consecutive ducks, leading to calls for Sanju Samson to be promoted to the top. India’s left-hand heavy top order has also looked vulnerable against off-spin, a tactic Zimbabwe is sure to exploit.

Zimbabwe’s Fearless Run: Under the veteran leadership of Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe has been the tournament's biggest surprise. While they lost their first Super Eight game to the West Indies, their ability to navigate spin-friendly tracks (proven by their win over Sri Lanka) makes them dangerous at Chepauk. For the "Chevrons," a win here would be the greatest moment in their T20 history and would essentially knock the hosts out.

Squads For Big Clash

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates of IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

26 February 2026
02:30 IST

IND vs ZIM LIVE: Squads For Big Clash

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza

02:28 IST

IND vs ZIM LIVE: Match Details

Match: India vs Zimbabwe, Super 8 (Group 1)

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST (13:30 GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar

02:28 IST

IND vs ZIM LIVE: Hello and welcome 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the high-stakes clash of Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between India vs Zimbabwe from iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned with Zee New English for all updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Santner, Rachin star as New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out
women pullovers
Trendy Pullovers For Comfortable Everyday Layering
India vs Zimbabwe
T20 WC 2026: How can India turn their negative NRR to positive vs Zimbabwe?
West Bengal news
Why yes to Kerala but no to West Bengal? State name change debate explained
PM Modi in Israel
India to expand trade, strengthen investment flows with Israel: PM Modi
Dharmendra
BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Dharmendra, Hema Malini calls it a proud moment
ED chargesheet
ED files chargesheet against former actress Ranya Rao in Rs 102-cr case
Rishabh Shetty
Rishabh Shetty visits Mantralayam temple after Jai Hanuman launch
Odisha
Odisha mines officer held in bribery case; Cash worth Rs 4.27 crore seized
face concealer
Best Everyday Concealers For Smooth Makeup Base