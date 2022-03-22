IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Pooja Vastrakar grabs 2nd wicket

22 March 2022, 10:40 AM
Pooja Vastrakar comes into the attack
Right-arm medium bowler Pooja Vastrakar replaces Jhulan Goswami to bowl the 9th over for India. Bangladesh batters looking to find an easy space for breathing but India are keen to get a wicket, showing some good fielding effort and tight bowling.
BANW- 15/1 (8.4 Overs), Pinky 0 (9) & Murshida 8 (25)
22 March 2022, 10:35 AM
OUT!
India get their first breakthrough as Sharmin Akter Supta departs for 5 runs off 17 balls. Gayakwad gets her first wicket of the day, Caught by Sneh Rana at slip.
BANW-12/1 (5.1 Overs)
22 March 2022, 10:22 AM
Bangladesh start slow
India complete 5 overs and Bangladesh openers are taking their time to settle in and get a good view of the pitch. Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad continue their spell for India.
BANW- 12/0 (5 overs), Murshida Khatun 6 (14) & Sharmin Akhter 5 (16)
22 March 2022, 10:17 AM
Maiden Over
India start off their bowling with a Maiden over from right-arm fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Good tight fielding from the women in blue. In the second over left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwak comes into the attack.
BANW- 0/0 (1.1)
22 March 2022, 09:34 AM
India post 229
Sneh Rana's 28 and Pooja Vastrakar's unbeaten 30 power India to 229/7 after batting first.
22 March 2022, 09:18 AM
India's 200 is up
All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana look to finish with a flourish. India are 200/6 in 47 overs with Vastrakar on 19 and Rana on 11.
22 March 2022, 09:04 AM
Yastika Bhatia falls after scoring 50
Yastika Bhatia reaches her third ODI fifty off 79 balls and falls immediately after, dismissed by Ritu Moni. India are 176/6 in 44th over.
22 March 2022, 08:48 AM
Richa Ghosh OUT!
Richa Ghosh is dismissed by Nahida Akter for 26. India are 163/5 in 39 overs with Yastika Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar in the middle.
22 March 2022, 08:33 AM
India's 150 comes up
Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh have taken India past 150. Ghosh gets her 3rd four to move to 25 off 28 balls as India reach 156/4 in 36 overs.
22 March 2022, 08:13 AM
Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh fight back
Wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are mounting a fight back for India. India are 137/4 in 33 overs with Bhatia on 33 and Ghosh on 12.
22 March 2022, 08:03 AM
Harmanpreet GONE!
Big blow for Team India, in-form Harmanpreet Kaur is run-out for 14 by Fargana Hoque. India are 109/4 in 28th over.
22 March 2022, 07:57 AM
Yastika Bhatia brings up India's 100
Yastika Bhatia sweeps Rumana Ahmed for a couple to bring up India's 100 and reaches 17. India are 100/3 in 24 overs.
22 March 2022, 07:33 AM
Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilds with Yastika Bhatia
Harmanpreet Kaur gets her first boundary, sweeps Rumana Ahmed for four to reach 6. India are 93/3 in 23 overs with Yastika Bhatia on 13.
22 March 2022, 07:30 AM
First ball duck for Mithali Raj
HUGE blow for Team India, skipper Mithali Raj has fallen for a first-ball duck to Ritu Moni. India are 74/3 in 16th over with Ritu on a hat-trick.
22 March 2022, 07:29 AM
Double blow for India
Shafali Verma is dismissed now, out stumped off Ritu Moni, for 42 off 42 balls. India are 74/2 in 16th over.
22 March 2022, 07:24 AM
Smriti Mandhana GONE!
Smriti Mandhana is dismissed by Nahida Akter, intended pull-shot ends up in backward square leg's hand. Mandhana out for 30, India are 74/1 in 15 overs as Yastika Bhatia comes in.
22 March 2022, 07:23 AM
Cracking start for Shafali
Shafali Verma moves along to 41 off just 37 balls with her sixth four. India are 72/0 in 14 overs.
22 March 2022, 07:02 AM
Shafali Verma on the charge
Shafali Verma has smashed Jahanara Alam for 3 fours in the 10th over to move along to 28 off 22 balls. India reach 50/0 in 10 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:51 AM
Shafali Verma smashes first SIX!
Shafali Verma smashes first six off the match, clobbering Nahida Akhter over mid-on and then adds another four to move to 16. India are 37/0 in 9 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:39 AM
Cautious start for India
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have started off cautiously. India are 18/0 after first 6 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:36 AM
Couple of fours for Smriti Mandhana
Opener Smriti Mandhana is off to flying start, smashes a couple of boundaries in the 2nd over by Jahanara Alam to move to 10. India are 11/0 in 2 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:34 AM
ONE change for India
Team India have made one change from last match, Poonam Yadav comes in place of Meghna Singh.
22 March 2022, 06:33 AM
Mithali Raj wins toss, IND bat
Skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and India have elcted to bat first.
22 March 2022, 06:32 AM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup match.