हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana out in successive overs

Women’s World Cup 2022 India-W vs Bangladesh-W Match, IND-W vs BAN-W Match Updates: Check Live Score and Updates for India-W vs Bangladesh-W match of ICC Women’s WC 2022. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 - 07:57
Comments |
Opener Shafali Verma in action against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match. (Source: Twitter)

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 league match on Tuesday (March 22). India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia. 

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up. The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work. 

Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared back to form with the bat, is yet to be used as an off-spinner in the competition. It remains to be seen if Shafali will be persisted with for the crucial contest and Yastika Bhatia returns at the top to open alongside Smriti Mandhana. 

Check Live Scores and Updates of India-Women vs Bangladesh-Women match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 here.

22 March 2022, 07:33 AM

Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilds with Yastika Bhatia

Harmanpreet Kaur gets her first boundary, sweeps Rumana Ahmed for four to reach 6. India are 93/3 in 23 overs with Yastika Bhatia on 13.

22 March 2022, 07:30 AM

First ball duck for Mithali Raj

HUGE blow for Team India, skipper Mithali Raj has fallen for a first-ball duck to Ritu Moni. India are 74/3 in 16th over with Ritu on a hat-trick.

22 March 2022, 07:29 AM

Double blow for India

Shafali Verma is dismissed now, out stumped off Ritu Moni, for 42 off 42 balls. India are 74/2 in 16th over.

22 March 2022, 07:24 AM

Smriti Mandhana GONE!

Smriti Mandhana is dismissed by Nahida Akter, intended pull-shot ends up in backward square leg's hand. Mandhana out for 30, India are 74/1 in 15 overs as Yastika Bhatia comes in.

22 March 2022, 07:23 AM

Cracking start for Shafali

Shafali Verma moves along to 41 off just 37 balls with her sixth four. India are 72/0 in 14 overs.

22 March 2022, 07:02 AM

Shafali Verma on the charge

Shafali Verma has smashed Jahanara Alam for 3 fours in the 10th over to move along to 28 off 22 balls. India reach 50/0 in 10 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:51 AM

Shafali Verma smashes first SIX!

Shafali Verma smashes first six off the match, clobbering Nahida Akhter over mid-on and then adds another four to move to 16. India are 37/0 in 9 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:39 AM

Cautious start for India

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have started off cautiously. India are 18/0 after first 6 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:36 AM

Couple of fours for Smriti Mandhana

Opener Smriti Mandhana is off to flying start, smashes a couple of boundaries in the 2nd over by Jahanara Alam to move to 10. India are 11/0 in 2 overs.

22 March 2022, 06:34 AM

ONE change for India

Team India have made one change from last match, Poonam Yadav comes in place of Meghna Singh.

22 March 2022, 06:33 AM

Mithali Raj wins toss, IND bat

Skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and India have elcted to bat first.

22 March 2022, 06:32 AM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup match.

Must Watch

PT3M58S

DNA: What is the meaning of Zelensky's green T-shirt and Putin's jacket which costs 11 lakh?