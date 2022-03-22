IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana out in successive overs

An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 league match on Tuesday (March 22). India’s problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up. The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared back to form with the bat, is yet to be used as an off-spinner in the competition. It remains to be seen if Shafali will be persisted with for the crucial contest and Yastika Bhatia returns at the top to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.

