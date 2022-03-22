IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Yastika Bhatia falls after scoring 50

22 March 2022, 09:04 AM
Yastika Bhatia falls after scoring 50
Yastika Bhatia reaches her third ODI fifty off 79 balls and falls immediately after, dismissed by Ritu Moni. India are 176/6 in 44th over.
22 March 2022, 08:48 AM
Richa Ghosh OUT!
Richa Ghosh is dismissed by Nahida Akter for 26. India are 163/5 in 39 overs with Yastika Bhatia and Pooja Vastrakar in the middle.
22 March 2022, 08:33 AM
India's 150 comes up
Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh have taken India past 150. Ghosh gets her 3rd four to move to 25 off 28 balls as India reach 156/4 in 36 overs.
22 March 2022, 08:13 AM
Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh fight back
Wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are mounting a fight back for India. India are 137/4 in 33 overs with Bhatia on 33 and Ghosh on 12.
22 March 2022, 08:03 AM
Harmanpreet GONE!
Big blow for Team India, in-form Harmanpreet Kaur is run-out for 14 by Fargana Hoque. India are 109/4 in 28th over.
22 March 2022, 07:57 AM
Yastika Bhatia brings up India's 100
Yastika Bhatia sweeps Rumana Ahmed for a couple to bring up India's 100 and reaches 17. India are 100/3 in 24 overs.
22 March 2022, 07:33 AM
Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilds with Yastika Bhatia
Harmanpreet Kaur gets her first boundary, sweeps Rumana Ahmed for four to reach 6. India are 93/3 in 23 overs with Yastika Bhatia on 13.
22 March 2022, 07:30 AM
First ball duck for Mithali Raj
HUGE blow for Team India, skipper Mithali Raj has fallen for a first-ball duck to Ritu Moni. India are 74/3 in 16th over with Ritu on a hat-trick.
22 March 2022, 07:29 AM
Double blow for India
Shafali Verma is dismissed now, out stumped off Ritu Moni, for 42 off 42 balls. India are 74/2 in 16th over.
22 March 2022, 07:24 AM
Smriti Mandhana GONE!
Smriti Mandhana is dismissed by Nahida Akter, intended pull-shot ends up in backward square leg's hand. Mandhana out for 30, India are 74/1 in 15 overs as Yastika Bhatia comes in.
22 March 2022, 07:23 AM
Cracking start for Shafali
Shafali Verma moves along to 41 off just 37 balls with her sixth four. India are 72/0 in 14 overs.
22 March 2022, 07:02 AM
Shafali Verma on the charge
Shafali Verma has smashed Jahanara Alam for 3 fours in the 10th over to move along to 28 off 22 balls. India reach 50/0 in 10 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:51 AM
Shafali Verma smashes first SIX!
Shafali Verma smashes first six off the match, clobbering Nahida Akhter over mid-on and then adds another four to move to 16. India are 37/0 in 9 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:39 AM
Cautious start for India
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have started off cautiously. India are 18/0 after first 6 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:36 AM
Couple of fours for Smriti Mandhana
Opener Smriti Mandhana is off to flying start, smashes a couple of boundaries in the 2nd over by Jahanara Alam to move to 10. India are 11/0 in 2 overs.
22 March 2022, 06:34 AM
ONE change for India
Team India have made one change from last match, Poonam Yadav comes in place of Meghna Singh.
22 March 2022, 06:33 AM
Mithali Raj wins toss, IND bat
Skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and India have elcted to bat first.
22 March 2022, 06:32 AM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup match.