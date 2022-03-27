IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Mithali Raj reaches 64th ODI fifty

27 March 2022, 08:52 AM
Mithali Raj completes 64th career fifty
Indian skipper Mithali Raj has completed his 64th ODI fifty off 69 balls. India are 200/3 in 37th over.
27 March 2022, 08:50 AM
Smriti Mandhana GONE!
Smriti Mandhana is dismissed for brilliant 71. India are 193/3 in 36th over with skipper Mithali Raj on 48.
27 March 2022, 08:18 AM
Mandhana on the attack
Smriti Mandhana has stepped on the pedal after reaching fifty. Mandhana moves along to 66 off 78 balls as India reach 154/2 in 29 overs with Mithali Raj on 25.
27 March 2022, 07:56 AM
Mandhana brings up fifty
Smriti Mandhana has brought up her fifty off 69 balls. India are 135/2 in 27 overs with Mithali Raj unbeaten on 22.
27 March 2022, 07:47 AM
India's 100 comes up
Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana rebuild innings after couple of early wickets. Mithali reaches 10 while Mandhana is on 40 as India reaches 114/2 in 21 overs.
27 March 2022, 07:35 AM
Yastika Bhatia dismissed
Yastika Bhatia falls cheaply for 2. India are 97/2 in 18 overs with skipper Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in the middle.
27 March 2022, 07:29 AM
Shafali Verma GONE!
Horrible mix-up between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Young Shafali is out for brilliant 53 off 46 balls and India are 91/1 in 15 overs.
27 March 2022, 07:11 AM
Shafali brings up maiden fifty
Shafali Verma brings up maiden World Cup fifty with a four off Masabata Klass. Shafali on 52 off 41 balls and India reach 90/0 in 14 overs as Smriti Mandhana smashes first six off innings to reach 32.
27 March 2022, 07:04 AM
Couple of fours for Shafali, Mandhana
India get two more boundaries off the blades of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Shafali is 41 off 29 balls and Mandhana on 16 as India reach 62/0 in 9 overs.
27 March 2022, 06:46 AM
Mandhana gets 2nd four
Smriti Mandhana moves along to 11 with her 2nd four. India are 49/0 in 8 overs with Shafali Verma on 34 off 25 balls.
27 March 2022, 06:41 AM
Shafali Verma on the charge
Shafali Verma is on a roll, smashes Shabnim Ismail for three fours in the third over to move to 20 off 11 balls. India are 30/0 in 3 overs.
27 March 2022, 06:23 AM
Mandhana gets first four
Smriti Mandhana drive Marizanne Kapp through the cover for four to move to 5. India are 13/0 in 2 overs.
27 March 2022, 06:20 AM
Jhulan Goswami ruled out
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is ruled out with a side-strain. Meghna Singh replaces Jhulan. Here are the playing XI...
South Africa-W: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
India-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
27 March 2022, 06:19 AM
Mithali Raj wins toss
Indian skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and decided to bat first in the do-or-die clash.
27 March 2022, 06:18 AM
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match.