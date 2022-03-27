हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Mithali Raj reaches 64th ODI fifty

Women’s World Cup 2022 India-W vs South Africa-W Match, IND-W vs SA-W Match Live Score and Updates: Check Live Score and Updates for India-W vs SA-W match of ICC Women’s WC 2022.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 27, 2022 - 09:00
Comments
Mithali Raj en route to scoring a fifty against South Africa in their ICC Women World Cup 2022 match. (Source: Twitter)

Their destiny in their own hands, India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semifinal berth in the Women’s World Cup when they play South Africa in a do-or-die match in Christchurch on Sunday (March 27). So far in the tournament, the 2017 runners-up haven't fired in the manner they would have like to.

With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match. Their semifinal chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa's match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week.

A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890). In case India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semifinals will be if England, who have a better NRR (+0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR. That seems unlikely, though.

But the Women-in-Blue would want to hold all the cards and also get a two-match winning momentum going into the semifinals.  

Check all Live Scores and Updates of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match here.

27 March 2022, 08:52 AM

Mithali Raj completes 64th career fifty

Indian skipper Mithali Raj has completed his 64th ODI fifty off 69 balls. India are 200/3 in 37th over.

27 March 2022, 08:50 AM

Smriti Mandhana GONE!

Smriti Mandhana is dismissed for brilliant 71. India are 193/3 in 36th over with skipper Mithali Raj on 48.

27 March 2022, 08:18 AM

Mandhana on the attack

Smriti Mandhana has stepped on the pedal after reaching fifty. Mandhana moves along to 66 off 78 balls as India reach 154/2 in 29 overs with Mithali Raj on 25.

27 March 2022, 07:56 AM

Mandhana brings up fifty

Smriti Mandhana has brought up her fifty off 69 balls. India are 135/2 in 27 overs with Mithali Raj unbeaten on 22.

27 March 2022, 07:47 AM

India's 100 comes up

Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana rebuild innings after couple of early wickets. Mithali reaches 10 while Mandhana is on 40 as India reaches 114/2 in 21 overs.

27 March 2022, 07:35 AM

Yastika Bhatia dismissed

Yastika Bhatia falls cheaply for 2. India are 97/2 in 18 overs with skipper Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in the middle.

27 March 2022, 07:29 AM

Shafali Verma GONE!

Horrible mix-up between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Young Shafali is out for brilliant 53 off 46 balls and India are 91/1 in 15 overs.

27 March 2022, 07:11 AM

Shafali brings up maiden fifty

Shafali Verma brings up maiden World Cup fifty with a four off Masabata Klass. Shafali on 52 off 41 balls and India reach 90/0 in 14 overs as Smriti Mandhana smashes first six off innings to reach 32.

27 March 2022, 07:04 AM

Couple of fours for Shafali, Mandhana

India get two more boundaries off the blades of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Shafali is 41 off 29 balls and Mandhana on 16 as India reach 62/0 in 9 overs.

27 March 2022, 06:46 AM

Mandhana gets 2nd four

Smriti Mandhana moves along to 11 with her 2nd four. India are 49/0 in 8 overs with Shafali Verma on 34 off 25 balls.

27 March 2022, 06:41 AM

Shafali Verma on the charge

Shafali Verma is on a roll, smashes Shabnim Ismail for three fours in the third over to move to 20 off 11 balls. India are 30/0 in 3 overs.

27 March 2022, 06:23 AM

Mandhana gets first four

Smriti Mandhana drive Marizanne Kapp through the cover for four to move to 5. India are 13/0 in 2 overs.

27 March 2022, 06:20 AM

Jhulan Goswami ruled out

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is ruled out with a side-strain. Meghna Singh replaces Jhulan. Here are the playing XI...

South Africa-W: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

India-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

27 March 2022, 06:19 AM

Mithali Raj wins toss

Indian skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and decided to bat first in the do-or-die clash.

27 March 2022, 06:18 AM

Hello and Welcome to our coverage of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match.

