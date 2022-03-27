IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana off to flying start

27 March 2022, 06:41 AM
Shafali Verma on the charge
Shafali Verma is on a roll, smashes Shabnim Ismail for three fours in the third over to move to 20 off 11 balls. India are 30/0 in 3 overs.
27 March 2022, 06:23 AM
Mandhana gets first four
Smriti Mandhana drive Marizanne Kapp through the cover for four to move to 5. India are 13/0 in 2 overs.
27 March 2022, 06:20 AM
Jhulan Goswami ruled out
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is ruled out with a side-strain. Meghna Singh replaces Jhulan. Here are the playing XI...
South Africa-W: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
India-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
27 March 2022, 06:19 AM
Mithali Raj wins toss
Indian skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and decided to bat first in the do-or-die clash.
27 March 2022, 06:18 AM
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match.