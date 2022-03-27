हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana off to flying start

Women’s World Cup 2022 India-W vs South Africa-W Match, IND-W vs SA-W Match Live Score and Updates: Check Live Score and Updates for India-W vs SA-W match of ICC Women’s WC 2022.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 27, 2022 - 06:48
Comments |
India Women are facing South Africa Women in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match. (Source: Twitter)

Their destiny in their own hands, India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semifinal berth in the Women’s World Cup when they play South Africa in a do-or-die match in Christchurch on Sunday (March 27). So far in the tournament, the 2017 runners-up haven't fired in the manner they would have like to.

With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match. Their semifinal chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa's match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week.

A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890). In case India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semifinals will be if England, who have a better NRR (+0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR. That seems unlikely, though.

But the Women-in-Blue would want to hold all the cards and also get a two-match winning momentum going into the semifinals.  

Check all Live Scores and Updates of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match here.

27 March 2022, 06:41 AM

Shafali Verma on the charge

Shafali Verma is on a roll, smashes Shabnim Ismail for three fours in the third over to move to 20 off 11 balls. India are 30/0 in 3 overs.

27 March 2022, 06:23 AM

Mandhana gets first four

Smriti Mandhana drive Marizanne Kapp through the cover for four to move to 5. India are 13/0 in 2 overs.

27 March 2022, 06:20 AM

Jhulan Goswami ruled out

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is ruled out with a side-strain. Meghna Singh replaces Jhulan. Here are the playing XI...

South Africa-W: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

India-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

27 March 2022, 06:19 AM

Mithali Raj wins toss

Indian skipper Mithali Raj has won the toss and decided to bat first in the do-or-die clash.

27 March 2022, 06:18 AM

Hello and Welcome to our coverage of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match.

