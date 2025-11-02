IND W Vs SA W Final Live Updates: India And South Africa Chase Their Maiden Title

IND W vs SA W Final Live Score: For India, this marks their third appearance in a Women’s World Cup final after falling short in 2005 and 2017. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team has displayed a blend of aggression and composure throughout the tournament. Their semi-final triumph over defending champions Australia showcased India’s growing confidence on the big stage, led by Jemimah Rodrigues’ masterclass under pressure and a disciplined bowling display.

With Smriti Mandhana in sublime touch as the tournament’s top scorer and Deepti Sharma providing vital balance with both bat and ball, India’s lineup looks well-rounded. The home advantage, passionate crowd, and depth in their batting order make them favourites, but the pressure of expectation will test their resolve.

South Africa’s Golden Opportunity

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the other hand, South African women are chasing their own history, reaching the World Cup final for the first time. Their campaign has been defined by resilience and teamwork, overcoming early setbacks to peak at the right moment.

Laura Wolvaardt’s elegant stroke play, Nadine de Klerk’s all-round consistency, and the experience of Marizanne Kapp have been central to their success. South Africa’s bowling unit, especially Nonkululeko Mlaba, has the potential to trouble India’s right-hand-heavy lineup with spin and drift in the middle overs.

Sqauds

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso