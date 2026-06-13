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NewsCricketIndia vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma returns to international cricket
INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN ODI

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma returns to international cricket

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: The first match of 3-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan will be played at Dharamshala stadium today.This marks Rohit Sharma's return to blues and Shubman Gill's captaincy return. The match is surrounded by looming threat of a washout. 

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 08:57 AM IST|Source:
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India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Fresh off a commanding innings and 300 run victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test match last week, India now turns its attention to the 50-over format as the two sides prepare to contest a three-match ODI series beginning June 13.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury of his own. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been brought into the squad as cover. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed Kohli's situation at a press conference at BCCI headquarters.

Afghanistan will be led by left-handed captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, with their squad featuring established names including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi and Ibrahim Zadran. Teenage spin sensation AM Ghazanfar also earns his place after a standout IPL season in which he claimed 15 wickets in 11 appearances for Mumbai Indians.

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SERIES SCHEDULE:

1st ODI - June 13, 1:30 PM IST, Dharamshala
2nd ODI - June 17, 1:30 PM IST, Lucknow
3rd ODI - June 20, 1:30 PM IST, Chennai

BROADCAST DETAILS:

Television: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

INDIA SQUAD:
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

AFGHANISTAN SQUAD:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.

 

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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