India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live Updates

14 January 2020, 14:43 PM
India reach 72 for 1 at Drinks after 15 overs, with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan steady at the crease at their respective scores of 21 and 37. India 72/1 (15 overs)
14 January 2020, 14:42 PM
11 runs off the last two overs for the Men in Blue. KL Rahul (6) punched the second delivery of the 14th over by Kane Richardson square off the wicket, beting the backward point fielder for a boundary. India 66/1 (14 overs)
14 January 2020, 14:35 PM
Dhawan has now become the 5th Indian and the 32nd player overall to amass 1000 ODI runs against Australia. Other Indians to achieve the feat are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
14 January 2020, 14:34 PM
Dhawan (34) and Rahul (9) are currently batting at the crease as India have crossed the 50-run mark. The Men in Blue reached the mark when Dhawan smashed the fifth delivery of the 12th over away from the third man fielder for four runs. The Indian opener steered the very next ball behind point to finish the over with back-to-back fours. India 55/1 (12 overs)
14 January 2020, 14:22 PM
India added 15 runs in the last two overs. Dhawan (25) pulled the fourth delivery of the ninth over past the fielder at third man for four runs before he drove the a Cummins delivery in the 10th over to the right of the diving David Warner at mid-off for another boundary. India 45/1 (10 overs)
14 January 2020, 14:17 PM
Pat Cummins replaces Mitchell Starc into the attack!
14 January 2020, 14:12 PM
11 runs off the last two overs. Dhawan (12) drove the third delivery of the eighth over from Mitchell Starc between the non-striker and mid-on for a boundary before he flicked the very next delivery towards short midwicket to add four more runs. India 30/1 (8 overs)
14 January 2020, 14:05 PM
The Men in Blue added six runs in the last two overs. Rahul (4) opened his account with a boundary by clipping the last delivery of the fifth over towards fine leg. Meanwhile, Dhawan (2) escaped a dismissal when Australia made a leg before wicket appeal on the fifth delivery of the 6th over. The review showed that the ball had landed outside leg. India 19/1 (6 overs)
14 January 2020, 13:56 PM
KL Rahul comes to bat at No.3 for India!
14 January 2020, 13:56 PM
WICKET!! Mitchell Starc gives a breakthrough to Australia. Rohit Sharma goes back to the pavilion after scoring just 10 runs as he is caught by David Warner at mid-off on the third delivery of the fifth over. India 13/1 (4.3 overs)
14 January 2020, 13:53 PM
Just two runs off the last two overs. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are currently batting at their respective scores of 10 and one and looking to stitch a strong partnership for the opening wicket. India 13/0 (4 overs)
14 January 2020, 13:43 PM
Good first over from Pat Cummins as he gave away just three runs to the Men in Blue. Dhawan (1) came forward on the second delivery and opened the face of the bat to guide it towards the third man for one run. India 11/0 (2 overs)
14 January 2020, 13:40 PM
Pat Cummins to share the new ball!
14 January 2020, 13:38 PM
Eight runs off the very first over. Rohit Sharma (8) got off the mark by smashing the very first delivery through covers to notch up four runs before he caressed the fifth delivery from Mitchell Starc through extra cover for another boundary. India 8/0 (1 over)
14 January 2020, 13:31 PM
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting for India. Mitchell Starc to begin the proceedings for Australia.
14 January 2020, 13:25 PM
The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.
14 January 2020, 13:11 PM
Lineups:
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
14 January 2020, 13:09 PM
Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India!
Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia at the Wankhede.
14 January 2020, 13:07 PM
India and Australia are all set to lock horns in 1st ODI.
Action starts in a few hours
Get ready for an exciting contest between two swashbuckling sides
