India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live Updates

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening ODI of the three-match series against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the last ODI series between the two sides in March 2019, Australia rebounded strongly from a 0-2 deficit against the Men in Blue at the latter's home turf to seal the five-match series by a margin of 3-2.

While India will be keen to shrug off that defeat and beat Australia at home this time around, the visitors will be brimming with confidence and eager to replicate the similar show as they displayed last year.

The Men in Blue will head into the ODI series on the back of their successful limited-overs series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka recently. India ended their 2019 year with a 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series against the Caribbean side, while they kicked off New Year with a thumping 2-0 T20I series triumph over Sri Lanka.

Australia, on the other hand, are coming into the India series after completing a three-match Test series whitewash of New Zealand.

Here the live update: