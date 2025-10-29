India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India Ready to Challenge Australia In High-Stakes T20I Clash

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live: India are set to face Australia in the opening T20I of the five-match series at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India will look to start strong and avenge their 1-2 defeat in the ODI series. The series holds immense importance as the No.1 and No.2 T20I teams face off in a crucial lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February-March. Both sides view this contest as a testing ground for combinations and strategy.

Since winning the T20 World Cup 2024, India have lost just three matches across formats. They recently lifted the Asia Cup 2025 title, remaining unbeaten, and will enter the series high on confidence. The return of Jasprit Bumrah, rested during the ODIs, further strengthens the squad.

Under Mitchell Marsh, Australia have reinvented themselves in the shortest format, losing only two of their last 20 T20Is. Their fearless batting approach has paid dividends, making them a formidable opponent in all conditions.

