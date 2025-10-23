India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Hazelwood, Starc

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: Australia eye a series win in Adelaide after dominating a rain-hit first ODI in Perth, while India aim to bounce back and force a decider. With no rain forecast, batting-friendly conditions at Adelaide Oval promise a high-scoring contest. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc’s fiery spells impressed in the opener, while debutants Renshaw and Owen strengthened Australia’s depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup. For India, Arshdeep Singh’s new-ball brilliance and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s late cameo were the few positives. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to find form as India fight to stay alive in the ODI series.

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel



Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett

