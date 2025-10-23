India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Hazelwood, Starc
Australia look to clinch the ODI series in Adelaide, while India, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, fight to stay alive in a crucial must-win encounter.
- Australia aim to secure the ODI series after dominating the rain-hit opener in Perth.
- India bank on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to bounce back in must-win Adelaide clash.
- Batting-friendly Adelaide Oval promises high scores with no rain forecast for match day.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Score: Australia eye a series win in Adelaide after dominating a rain-hit first ODI in Perth, while India aim to bounce back and force a decider. With no rain forecast, batting-friendly conditions at Adelaide Oval promise a high-scoring contest. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc’s fiery spells impressed in the opener, while debutants Renshaw and Owen strengthened Australia’s depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup. For India, Arshdeep Singh’s new-ball brilliance and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s late cameo were the few positives. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to find form as India fight to stay alive in the ODI series.
Full Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett
Check Live Score Of India vs Australia 2nd ODI From Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Hazlewood and Starc Lead the Charge
Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc’s fiery opening spells in Perth set the tone, dismantling India’s top order and proving why they remain Australia’s most lethal ODI new-ball pair.
India vs Australia Live Score: Series on the Line in Adelaide
Australia enter the Adelaide ODI with a 1-0 lead, aiming to clinch the series, while India fight to stay alive and force a decider in front of a packed crowd.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd ODI from Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday.
