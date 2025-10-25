India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Very Important Game For Virat Kohli

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: India will aim to salvage some pride when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.

The visitors have already lost the series, trailing 0-2 after defeats in Perth and Adelaide. India’s batting unit has faced heavy criticism following successive collapses, while all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has endured a rare slump with back-to-back ducks in the first two games.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar.

Having dropped the first two ODIs, India now plays purely for pride against Mitchell Marsh’s Australian side in the final encounter at the SCG.

The opening game, impacted by rain, exposed India’s collective batting failures. Although there was visible improvement in the second ODI, it still wasn’t enough to draw level in the series.

With the trophy out of reach, India may experiment with its lineup for the final match. Kuldeep Yadav, who was benched for the first two ODIs, could find a spot in the playing XI given Sydney’s spin-friendly surface and long boundaries.

Team IND predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

AUS predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.