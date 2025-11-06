India vs Australia Live Updates, 4th T20: Suryakumar & Co Look To Continue Winning Streak

India vs Australia Live Updates, 4th T20: The stage is perfectly set for a high-voltage contest as India and Australia gear up for the fourth T20I at the Gold Coast. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, Thursday’s showdown at Carrara Oval is expected to offer gripping cricket drama, keeping fans worldwide on edge. Both captains, Suryakumar Yadav for India and Mitchell Marsh for Australia, will be aiming to seize the momentum in what could become a defining match of the series.

Series So Far: Tied at 1-1

After three closely contested encounters, the five-match T20I series stands level. India registered a memorable win in Hobart, fueled by Washington Sundar’s fiery 49 off just 23 balls, which shifted the match decisively in India’s favour. Suryakumar Yadav has shown strong leadership and timely batting performances, while Shubman Gill continues to search for form, having gone six innings without a fifty.

On the other side, Australia face a few setbacks. Josh Hazlewood is unavailable, and Travis Head has left the squad to prepare for the Sheffield Shield ahead of the Ashes. These absences create an opening for India to potentially take a 2-1 lead before the series heads to Brisbane for the final fixture at the Gabba.

Key Match-Ups to Keep an Eye On

Shubman Gill’s Chance to Bounce Back

Gill will be eager to break his lean run, particularly against a slightly reshuffled Australian bowling unit. His vulnerability against fuller lengths has been noticeable, but a solid knock here could prove crucial for his rhythm heading into the upcoming red-ball season.

Washington Sundar’s Dual Role

Sundar’s recent contributions with both bat and ball have added significant depth to India’s lineup. His temperament and ability to influence key passages of play make him one of India’s most pivotal players in the format.

Mitchell Marsh and the Australian Middle Order

With Travis Head unavailable, Mitchell Marsh is likely to consider a shift to the top, perhaps alongside Matthew Short. Australia will also rely heavily on Tim David to supply finishing power, while potential changes are expected after Sean Abbott’s costly outing in Hobart.

Venue and Pitch: Carrara Oval Test

This will be India’s first T20I at Carrara Oval, adding a fresh layer of unpredictability. The pitch generally provides a fair contest between bat and ball, making conditions awareness and adaptability key. Winning the toss may play an important role depending on surface behaviour under lights.

Team Combinations and Tactical Plans

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma