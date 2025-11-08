India vs Australia Live Updates, 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Eye Series Win At Gabba

India vs Australia Live Updates, 5th T20I: The five-match T20I series heads to the iconic Gabba in Brisbane for a thrilling conclusion as Suryakumar Yadav led-India take on Mitchell Marsh's Australia. The toss will take place at 13:15 PM IST with the match starting at 13:45 IST on Saturday, October 8.



India hold an unassailable 2-1 lead and will be aiming to seal a series victory. They are on the cusp of securing another T20I series victory Down Under - extending their unbeaten streak.

On the other hand, Australia, who are missing key players due to Ashes preparations, desperately seek a consolation win to avoid a third straight T20I defeat and salvage a 2-2 draw.

Squads For India vs Australia T20I Series

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman