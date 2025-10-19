India Vs Australia Live Score & Udpdates: Rohit & Kohli Return As Shubman Gill Leads In 1st ODI At Perth
India Vs Australia Live Score: Cricket’s fiercest rivalry resumes as India take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19, 2025.
India Vs Australia Live Score: India enters the series with renewed confidence and a balanced approach. The presence of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds depth to the top order, while Gill’s leadership marks a generational transition. Middle-order mainstays Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul bring stability, and Nitish Kumar Reddy will be under the spotlight as an emerging all-round option. The bowling unit looks potent despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested. Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are expected to lead the pace attack, supported by the spin of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
Australia will rely heavily on the experience of Marsh, Starc, and Hazlewood, but the absence of Alex Carey and Adam Zampa could test their balance. Travis Head remains a key figure at the top, while all-rounder Matt Short provides flexibility in both departments. With Perth’s pace-friendly conditions, Australia’s fast bowlers will aim to exploit India’s vulnerabilities early on. However, the team’s relatively inexperienced middle order will need to withstand pressure against India’s spinners.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live: The Return of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
After months away from international cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in blue. The iconic duo’s return adds stability and experience to India’s top order ahead of major ICC events.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live: Preview
India tours Australia for a three-match ODI series starting October 19, 2025, followed by five T20Is. The series will set the tone for India’s preparation ahead of future ICC events and provide fans with thrilling cricket action to watch live. Here is the series preview of much much-anticipated clash.
India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to live score and updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI at Perth. Please stay tuned to Zee News English for more updates on the match.
