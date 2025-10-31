India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: Record Breaking Crowd Expected
India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: The stage is set for a blockbuster clash at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Mitchell Marsh in the second T20I of the five-match series in Melbourne. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST on Friday, October 31.
Trending Photos
India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: The stage is set for a blockbuster clash at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Mitchell Marsh in the second T20I of the five-match series in Melbourne. With the series still at 0-0 after the first T20I in Canberra was abandoned due to rain, both teams will be eager to secure a win and gain the early advantage.
This match at MCG promises fireworks - both on the field and in the stands, where a record-breaking crowd of up to 90,000 is expected to turn up. Notably, this series is also a dress rehearsal for the 2026 T20 World Cup and both India and Australia are looking to test the strengths of their sides for the mega event.
Squads For India vs Australia 2nd T20I In Melbourne
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of 2nd T20I Between India vs Australia In Melbourne
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Score: Early World Cup Rehearsal as Both Teams Eye 2026 Glory
India and Australia, both top contenders for the next T20 World Cup, refine combinations and game plans in what feels like an early tournament rehearsal on the biggest stage.
India vs Australia Live, 2nd T20I: Rain Threat Still Looms After Canberra Washout
After Canberra’s washout, Melbourne weather remains under watch. Fans and players prepare for another possible rain-affected fixture, with searches rising for “MCG weather today” and “IND vs AUS rain update.”
India vs Australia Live, 2nd T20I : Record-Breaking MCG Crowd Expected for India’s Return
A possible 90,000-strong crowd is expected as India returns to the iconic MCG, reviving memories of the 2022 T20 World Cup and building hype for a potential 2026 T20 World Cup final preview.
India vs Australia Live, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep vs Harshit Debate
Once again, questions are bound to be asked over the omission of Arshdeep Singh, India’s most successful bowler in this format, in favour of Harshit Rana, who offers some depth with the bat lower down the order. However, India are expected to retain the same playing XI for the clash in Melbourne.
India vs Australia Live, 2nd T20I: AUS Probable XI
Australia Probable XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia Live, 2nd T20I: India Probable XI
India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia Live, 2nd T20I: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia in Melbourne. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all the live updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.