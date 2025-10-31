India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: Record Breaking Crowd Expected

India vs Australia Live Updates, 2nd T20I: The stage is set for a blockbuster clash at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as Suryakumar Yadav-led India lock horns with Mitchell Marsh in the second T20I of the five-match series in Melbourne. With the series still at 0-0 after the first T20I in Canberra was abandoned due to rain, both teams will be eager to secure a win and gain the early advantage.

This match at MCG promises fireworks - both on the field and in the stands, where a record-breaking crowd of up to 90,000 is expected to turn up. Notably, this series is also a dress rehearsal for the 2026 T20 World Cup and both India and Australia are looking to test the strengths of their sides for the mega event.

Squads For India vs Australia 2nd T20I In Melbourne

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma