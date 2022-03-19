India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2022 Live score and updates: Play stopped due to rain

19 March 2022, 10:05 AM
AUS 144/2 after 26 overs
Australia are capitalising well on the good start given by openers Rachael Haynes (43) and Alyssa Healy (72) as they are comfortably cruising towards win. On the other hand, India need a couple of quick wickets to turn things around and put Aussie on backfoot.
19 March 2022, 08:43 AM
India score 277/7 after 50 overs
Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, and Harmanpreet Kaur hit half-century each as India set a challenging 278-run target for Australia. For Aussies, Darcie Brown was the top wicket-taker having picked 3 wickets.
Innings Break!
Solid show by #TeamIndia to post on the board! #CWC22 | #INDvAUS
for captain @M_Raj03
for @YastikaBhatia
for vice-captain @ImHarmanpreet
for @Vastrakarp25
Over to our bowlers now.
Scorecard https://t.co/SLZ4bayb4f pic.twitter.com/EAqhkwqL4O
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 19, 2022
19 March 2022, 08:29 AM
OUT!
Fine innings by Yastika Bhatia comes to an end as she has been caught by Perry at deep backward point. India are now 3 down. Yastika c Perry b Darcie Brown 59(83) [4s-6]
INDW 162-3 after 32 overs
19 March 2022, 07:53 AM
HALF-CENTURIES!
Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia have scored a half-century each to put Australia on back-foot after they sent India openers back to the pavilion early in the match.
IND W 157/2 after 31 overs
19 March 2022, 06:57 AM
INDW 90-2 after 20 overs
Mithali Raj (21*) and Yastika Bhatia (27*) have put India back on track after two early wickets of Mithali Raj and Shefali Verma.
19 March 2022, 06:47 AM
OUT!
India lose second early wicket as Shafali Verma departs after getting caught by Mooney at short third man. Shafali Verma c Mooney b Darcie Brown 12(16) [4s-1 6s-1]
INDW 28-2 after 6 overs
19 March 2022, 06:40 AM
OUT!
Terrible start for India as they lose their star batter Smriti Mandhana inside four overs. Smriti tries to hit it on off-side but plays well away from the body with an angled bat and gets a thick edge. Fielder dives to her left and collects with both hands. Mandhana c Lanning b Darcie Brown 10(11) [4s-1]
INDW 15-1 after 4 overs
19 March 2022, 06:39 AM
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
19 March 2022, 06:39 AM
TOSS
Australia won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against India.