INDIA VS BANGLADESH

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs BAN: India Aim To Secure Final Spot

India vs Bangladesh: The stage is set for another exciting clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, as India takes on Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 20, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the match scheduled for 8:00 PM IST.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score, Super 4
LIVE Blog

IND vs BAN Live Score:  India has been in dominant form in this edition of the Asia Cup, coming into the Super Four stage with confidence and consistency. They won their first match against Pakistan in the Super 4. A win here could virtually seal their place in the final, adding extra motivation to Suryakumar Yadav’s men.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, comes into this game with renewed belief after their morale-boosting win over Sri Lanka in the Super Four opener. Known for springing surprises in big tournaments, the Tigers will look to punch above their weight once again and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

24 September 2025
12:04 IST

India Vs Bangladesh Live: Match Details

 The stage is set for another exciting clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, as India takes on Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 20, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the match scheduled for 8:00 PM IST.

12:02 IST

India Vs Bangladesh Live: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Asia Cup match. Follow Zee News for every live update of the match. 

 

