India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs BAN: India Aim To Secure Final Spot

IND vs BAN Live Score: India has been in dominant form in this edition of the Asia Cup, coming into the Super Four stage with confidence and consistency. They won their first match against Pakistan in the Super 4. A win here could virtually seal their place in the final, adding extra motivation to Suryakumar Yadav’s men.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, comes into this game with renewed belief after their morale-boosting win over Sri Lanka in the Super Four opener. Known for springing surprises in big tournaments, the Tigers will look to punch above their weight once again and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Squads:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib