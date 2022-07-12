India vs England 1st ODI LIVE Score and Match Updates from London: India aim to continue white-ball dominance over England
Though India and England are on the road to prepare for Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, there is also an ODI World Cup to be hosted by the visitors in the same time period next year. If India's long-term planning for the ODI World Cup needed an initial push, then the upcoming three-match series against the World Champions in this format of the game, starting from The Oval on Tuesday, is the perfect way for them to kickstart it.
For now, it is India, with their new, aggressive approach of batting in T20Is and fetching them 2-1 win over England, who come in as the favourites in the ODI series. This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs - lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home. With the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department despite Virat Kohli's form facing intense scrutiny apart from the bowling department having a sorted look.
