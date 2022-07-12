NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

India vs England 1st ODI LIVE Score and Match Updates from London: India aim to continue white-ball dominance over England

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Check Live Score and Updates from India vs England 1st ODI here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

India vs England 1st ODI LIVE Score and Match Updates from London: India aim to continue white-ball dominance over England
LIVE Blog

Though India and England are on the road to prepare for Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, there is also an ODI World Cup to be hosted by the visitors in the same time period next year. If India's long-term planning for the ODI World Cup needed an initial push, then the upcoming three-match series against the World Champions in this format of the game, starting from The Oval on Tuesday, is the perfect way for them to kickstart it. 

For now, it is India, with their new, aggressive approach of batting in T20Is and fetching them 2-1 win over England, who come in as the favourites in the ODI series. This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs - lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home. With the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department despite Virat Kohli's form facing intense scrutiny apart from the bowling department having a sorted look. 

12 July 2022
16:08 PM

ODI series schedule: Make a note of the timings

16:08 PM
16:06 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs England 1st ODI from Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. This is your host for the day, Akash Kharade. I will be taking you through all the important updates from the match. Stay tuned. 

Photo Gallery

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir