IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Check Live Score and Updates from India vs England 1st ODI here.
Though India and England are on the road to prepare for Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, there is also an ODI World Cup to be hosted by the visitors in the same time period next year. If India's long-term planning for the ODI World Cup needed an initial push, then the upcoming three-match series against the World Champions in this format of the game, starting from The Oval on Tuesday, is the perfect way for them to kickstart it.
For now, it is India, with their new, aggressive approach of batting in T20Is and fetching them 2-1 win over England, who come in as the favourites in the ODI series. This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs - lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home. With the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department despite Virat Kohli's form facing intense scrutiny apart from the bowling department having a sorted look.
What a start this has been for #TeamIndia.
Four wickets for @Jaspritbumrah93 and a wicket for @MdShami11. Four of the five batters depart for a #TeamIndia bowlers are on
Another duck for England
The fourth batsman from the England side got out for a duck as Jaspirt Bumrah picked a four-wicket haul by removing Liam Livingstone on an eight-ball duck.
A dream start for India.
Jasprit Bumrah dominating England batting order
India's lead pacer Bumrah has picked his third wicket of the match as he removed Jonny Bairstow in the 6th over of the match. A thick outside edge by Bairstow's bat lands in Pant's gloves. England are in deep trouble as they lose fourth wicket.
Shami gets the better of Stokes
Third duck of the match for England as M Shami removed Ben Stokes in the 3rd over of the game. A seaming delivery by Shami gets the inside edge of Stokes' bat and Rishabh Pant takes a superb catch behind the stumps. India on top.
Two wickets for Jasprit Bumrah in first over
Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets in his first over as he removed Jason Roy and Joe Root in the second over of the match. Roy was bowled and played on while Root went for a shot outside off and the bounce does the trick. India needed the pick wickets upfront and Bumrah is the man to do it. Wicket maiden for him.
Here we go then! India will start with M Shami and Jasprit Bumrah while Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are out in the middle for England. India need early wickets as England are batting till number 10. The host will go for big.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
Both team captains at the toss
Rohit Sharma: We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3.
Jos Buttler: We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are a few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today.
India opt to field first
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against England in the first T20I at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday.
Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his heroics from the 3rd T20I
I think am really happy with how things went about in the T20Is. There was a slight opportunity to take the team across the line (in the third T20I), it was very close, but good learning for me going forward. It was important to take that positive road, I wasn't thinking about anything else. I wanted to be fearless, really happy with that knock.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs England 1st ODI from Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. This is your host for the day, Akash Kharade. I will be taking you through all the important updates from the match. Stay tuned.
