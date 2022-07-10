NewsCricket
India vs England, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates from Nottingham: Ravi Bishnoi removes Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali in 1 over

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Check Live Score and Updates from India vs England 3rd T20I here.

 

Jul 10, 2022


Having pocketed the series 2-0, India will eye for a whitewash when they face England in the third T20I on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who has won 14 consecutive T20Is as captain, will be hoping to keep the streak intact. England have looked like a shadow of itself in the ongoing series. They need a win to lift their spirits. India have a 12-9 win-loss record against England in this format that includes a four-match win streak. Interestingly, India have been triumphant in their last four T20I series versus England.

 

10 July 2022
20:14 PM

Back-to-back wickets for Team India

Ravi Bishnoi guiding India on their way back in the game as he picks two wickets in the 17th over. First he removes in-form batsman Dawid Malan and then Moeen Ali on a duck. India need to restrict England below 200. 

20:05 PM
19:50 PM
19:44 PM

Clever Harshal Patel gets Philip Salt

Deceptive slower yorker clean bowled England's Philip Salt, who had a great start. England have lost three wickets inside 10 overs, but they bat deep as always so they will be aiming 200. Liam Livingstone has joined Dawid Malan in the middle. 

19:44 PM
19:42 PM
19:32 PM

Umran bounce back

After getting hit for 16 runs in the first over, Umran Malik bounced back with the wicket of Jason Roy in his second over of the match. He beat Roy with his pace. The ball was at 144 kmph. 

19:28 PM

Jason Roy dominates Indian bowlers in Powerplay

Roy has scored 23 runs in 21 balls with the help of two sixes and a four after captain Jos Buttler's wicket. Dawid Malan is also looking to play positive cricket. India are playing with five bowling options and they have used all of them in the powerplay. 

19:19 PM
19:06 PM

Avesh Khan gets Jos Buttler

After dominating Umran Malik's pace, Avesh Khan got the wicket of Jos Buttler on a slower one. The ball was outside the off-stump, England captain went for a big hit, and dragged the ball onto the stumps. 

18:47 PM

Here we go then! Avesh Khan and Umran Malik will be opening the bowling for Team India while England captain Jos Buttler and Jason Roy are out in the middle. 

18:46 PM

Last chance for Virat Kohli?

As per reports, Virat Kohli has asked for a break from T20s in West Indies. After that India do not play many T20s apart from Asia Cup in August. That is why a good show in 3rd T20 is what Kohli would be expecting from himself with selectors keeping a close eye.

 

 

18:40 PM

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips 

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan

18:38 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Rohit Sharma - We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.

Jos Buttler - We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.

 

18:37 PM

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

18:35 PM
18:34 PM

Toss Update

England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final T20I of the series here at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. 

18:33 PM
18:33 PM
18:31 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live for India vs England 3rd T20I at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. India are aiming for a white-wash while England will want to end the series on high with a win. This is your host for the night, Akash Kharade. I will be taking you through all the key updates of the match. Stay tuned. 

