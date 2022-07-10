India vs England, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates from Nottingham: England opt to bat
IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Check Live Score and Updates from India vs England 3rd T20I here.
Having pocketed the series 2-0, India will eye for a whitewash when they face England in the third T20I on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who has won 14 consecutive T20Is as captain, will be hoping to keep the streak intact. England have looked like a shadow of itself in the ongoing series. They need a win to lift their spirits. India have a 12-9 win-loss record against England in this format that includes a four-match win streak. Interestingly, India have been triumphant in their last four T20I series versus England.
As per reports, Virat Kohli has asked for a break from T20s in West Indies. After that India do not play many T20s apart from Asia Cup in August. That is why a good show in 3rd T20 is what Kohli would be expecting from himself with selectors keeping a close eye.
ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips
Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda
All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan
Both team captains at the toss
Rohit Sharma - We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.
Jos Buttler - We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
England have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.
A look at #TeamIndia Playing XI for the game.
Toss Update
England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final T20I of the series here at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday.
Love for captain!
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live for India vs England 3rd T20I at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. India are aiming for a white-wash while England will want to end the series on high with a win. This is your host for the night, Akash Kharade. I will be taking you through all the key updates of the match. Stay tuned.
