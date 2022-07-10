India vs England, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates from Nottingham: Suryakumar Yadav hits fifty to keep India in hunt
IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Check Live Score and Updates from India vs England 3rd T20I here.
Having pocketed the series 2-0, India will eye for a whitewash when they face England in the third T20I on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who has won 14 consecutive T20Is as captain, will be hoping to keep the streak intact. England have looked like a shadow of itself in the ongoing series. They need a win to lift their spirits. India have a 12-9 win-loss record against England in this format that includes a four-match win streak. Interestingly, India have been triumphant in their last four T20I series versus England.
Suryakumar Yadav hits fifty
India middle-order batsman Suyakumar Yadav has completed his fifty in just 32 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six. It was a much-needed innings for Team India after losing the first three wickets cheaply.
India's top 3 back in the dugout
India captain Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Reece Topley in the last powerplay over as the visitors lose all of their top three batter. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle for Team India.
India in big trouble
Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli were dismissed within the powerplay. David Willey, Reece Topley picked two crucial wickets. India need Rohit Sharma to play big in this match.
Target set
England 215/7 in 20 overs
Riding on superb batting performance from Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone, England reached 215/7 in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was India's top performer with two wickets to his name.
Back-to-back wickets for Team India
Ravi Bishnoi guiding India on their way back in the game as he picks two wickets in the 17th over. First he removes in-form batsman Dawid Malan and then Moeen Ali on a duck. India need to restrict England below 200.
Clever Harshal Patel gets Philip Salt
Deceptive slower yorker clean bowled England's Philip Salt, who had a great start. England have lost three wickets inside 10 overs, but they bat deep as always so they will be aiming 200. Liam Livingstone has joined Dawid Malan in the middle.
First ball
90 mph
On drive
Four
Umran bounce back
After getting hit for 16 runs in the first over, Umran Malik bounced back with the wicket of Jason Roy in his second over of the match. He beat Roy with his pace. The ball was at 144 kmph.
Jason Roy dominates Indian bowlers in Powerplay
Roy has scored 23 runs in 21 balls with the help of two sixes and a four after captain Jos Buttler's wicket. Dawid Malan is also looking to play positive cricket. India are playing with five bowling options and they have used all of them in the powerplay.
Avesh Khan gets Jos Buttler
After dominating Umran Malik's pace, Avesh Khan got the wicket of Jos Buttler on a slower one. The ball was outside the off-stump, England captain went for a big hit, and dragged the ball onto the stumps.
Here we go then! Avesh Khan and Umran Malik will be opening the bowling for Team India while England captain Jos Buttler and Jason Roy are out in the middle.
As per reports, Virat Kohli has asked for a break from T20s in West Indies. After that India do not play many T20s apart from Asia Cup in August. That is why a good show in 3rd T20 is what Kohli would be expecting from himself with selectors keeping a close eye.
ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips
Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda
All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan
Both team captains at the toss
Rohit Sharma - We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don't want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We're excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.
Jos Buttler - We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes - Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
England have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.
A look at #TeamIndia Playing XI for the game.
Toss Update
England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final T20I of the series here at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday.
Love for captain!
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live for India vs England 3rd T20I at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. India are aiming for a white-wash while England will want to end the series on high with a win. This is your host for the night, Akash Kharade. I will be taking you through all the key updates of the match. Stay tuned.
