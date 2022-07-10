Having pocketed the series 2-0, India will eye for a whitewash when they face England in the third T20I on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who has won 14 consecutive T20Is as captain, will be hoping to keep the streak intact. England have looked like a shadow of itself in the ongoing series. They need a win to lift their spirits. India have a 12-9 win-loss record against England in this format that includes a four-match win streak. Interestingly, India have been triumphant in their last four T20I series versus England.