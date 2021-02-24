India vs England 3rd Test Latest Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Motera Stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (February 24) inaugurated the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where the third Test between India and England will get underway from 230pm onwards. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present on the occasion. The President is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He attended the third convocation of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) at Gandhinagar as the chief guest on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that the newly-built Motera Stadium is not just the largest, but it is also one of the best stadiums in the world. A day before the Test match, Rijiju along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited the stadium to take note of the world-class facilities.

The Motera is now the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. While most cricket grounds are built round in shape, the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is oval.

