India vs England 3rd Test Latest Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Motera Stadium

24 February 2021, 12:48 PM
Live stream the inauguration
You can watch live stream of Motera stadium's inauguration here...
#PresidentKovind inaugurates #MoteraStadium - the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat#INDvENG #PinkBallTest
Watch LIVE https://t.co/9AT1tOrJci
— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 24, 2021
24 February 2021, 12:39 PM
President inaugurates Motera Stadium
President Ram Nath Kovind has inuagurated the new Motera Stadium which is now the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1.10 lakh.
The President is accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
24 February 2021, 12:37 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day/Night Test between India and England -- the third Test of the four match series.