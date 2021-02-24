हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 3rd Test Latest Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Motera Stadium

President of India Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the brand-new Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the third Test between India and England on Wednesday (February 24). Kovind was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the event apart from Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiran Rijiju.

Last Updated: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 - 12:48
Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad has now become the biggest cricket stadium in the world. (Source: Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (February 24) inaugurated the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where the third Test between India and England will get underway from 230pm onwards. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present on the occasion. The President is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He attended the third convocation of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) at Gandhinagar as the chief guest on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that the newly-built Motera Stadium is not just the largest, but it is also one of the best stadiums in the world. A day before the Test match, Rijiju along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited the stadium to take note of the world-class facilities.

The Motera is now the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. While most cricket grounds are built round in shape, the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is oval. 

You can tune into zeenews.india.com for latest updates.

24 February 2021, 12:48 PM

Live stream the inauguration

You can watch live stream of Motera stadium's inauguration here...

24 February 2021, 12:39 PM

President inaugurates Motera Stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind has inuagurated the new Motera Stadium which is now the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1.10 lakh. 

The President is accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

24 February 2021, 12:37 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day/Night Test between India and England -- the third Test of the four match series. 

