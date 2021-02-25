India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: India look to hammer home advantage

Team India will look to hammer home the advantage that they gained on Day One of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hosts managed to bundle out England for just 112, with Axar Patel picking up his second successive five-wicket haul in just his second Test.

Virat Kohli's side will resume from 99/3 just 13 behind England's first innings total. Opener Rohit Sharma has looked comfortable in the middle, stroking 57 off 82 balls with nine boundaries. Skipper Kohli was dismissed in the final over of the first day's play -- chopping on left arm spinner Jack Leach's delivery back on to the stumps.

