India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: India look to hammer home advantage

25 February 2021, 14:47 PM
India into the lead!
Ajinkya Rahane gets his first boundary off Leach and follows it up with a single as India reach 113/3 and secure a lead
25 February 2021, 14:40 PM
First boundary of the day
Rohit cuts James Anderson past point...India have the first four of the day. Opener has jogged along to 62
25 February 2021, 14:38 PM
India open account
Team India complete 100 runs in the first innings with opener Rohit Sharma taking a single in the first over the second day off Jack Leach
25 February 2021, 13:57 PM
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of third Test between India and England, live from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India are firmly on top in the third Test, having bundled out England for just 112 and reaching 99/3 by stumps on Day One. Axar Patel was the star of the show and read what all he had to say.