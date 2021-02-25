हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 3rd Test Live Updates: India look to hammer home advantage

India opener Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will resume of 57 and 1 respectively on Day Two of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday (February 25). Hosts will continue from 99/3, looking to first overhaul England's paltry total of 112 in the first innings.

Last Updated: Thursday, February 25, 2021 - 14:47
India opener Rohit Sharma en route to scoring an unbeaten 57 on Day One of third Test against England. (Photo: BCCI)

Team India will look to hammer home the advantage that they gained on Day One of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hosts managed to bundle out England for just 112, with Axar Patel picking up his second successive five-wicket haul in just his second Test.

Virat Kohli's side will resume from 99/3 just 13 behind England's first innings total. Opener Rohit Sharma has looked comfortable in the middle, stroking 57 off 82 balls with nine boundaries. Skipper Kohli was dismissed in the final over of the first day's play -- chopping on left arm spinner Jack Leach's delivery back on to the stumps.

You can catch all the latest updates on zeenews.india.com

25 February 2021, 14:47 PM

India into the lead!

Ajinkya Rahane gets his first boundary off Leach and follows it up with a single as India reach 113/3 and secure a lead

25 February 2021, 14:40 PM

First boundary of the day

Rohit cuts James Anderson past point...India have the first four of the day. Opener has jogged along to 62

25 February 2021, 14:38 PM

India open account

Team India complete 100 runs in the first innings with opener Rohit Sharma taking a single in the first over the second day off Jack Leach

25 February 2021, 13:57 PM

Hello and Welcome to our coverage of third Test between India and England, live from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India are firmly on top in the third Test, having bundled out England for just 112 and reaching 99/3 by stumps on Day One. Axar Patel was the star of the show and read what all he had to say.

