India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates

Jack Leach removes Pujara early on Day 2. Earlier, India resume their innings for 24/1. On Day 1, the hosts lost opener Shubman Gill, who departed for a duck.

Last Updated: Friday, March 5, 2021 - 10:38
India's Rohit Sharma in action (Source: Twitter)

Team India will look to build on their brilliant start to the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After bundling out Joe Root's side for 205 in the first innings after losing the toss, India ended Day One on 24/1.

Virat Kohli's side will look to build a huge lead in the first innings to drive home their advantage in the final Test. India need to win or draw the fourth Test to book their berth in the World Test Championships (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma, who is India's leading run-scorer in the four-match Test series so far, will look to go past Root's tally of 338 runs.

You can get live updates of the fourth India-England Test on zeenews.india.com.

5 March 2021, 10:19 AM

Slow and steady India

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have managed to add just 12 runs to their overnight score of 24/1. Opener Rohit has the only boundary of the day as India reach 36/1 in 22 overs

5 March 2021, 09:56 AM

Elegant Rohit Sharma get first four of the day

Indian fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad waited patiently for the first four of the day. In the sixth over of second day, Rohit Sharma latches on to the second successive full toss bowled by Ben Stoke to stroke an elegant boundary through the coveres. India reach 34/1

5 March 2021, 09:52 AM

Sedate start by India

Overnight batsman Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have been watchful so far. The duo have added just four runs in the first five overs of Day Two as India reach 28/1.

5 March 2021, 09:29 AM

Rohit Sharma gets 'consistent' run

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is finally starting to get a consistent run in Test cricket. Can he continue his fine form in fourth Test against England?

5 March 2021, 09:27 AM

Ben Stokes abused me: Mohammed Siraj

It was an action-packed first day of the fourth Test on Thursday. Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj was abused by England all-rounder Ben Stokes and skipper Virat Kohli stood up to defend his you bowler.

