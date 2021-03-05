India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates

Team India will look to build on their brilliant start to the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After bundling out Joe Root's side for 205 in the first innings after losing the toss, India ended Day One on 24/1.

Virat Kohli's side will look to build a huge lead in the first innings to drive home their advantage in the final Test. India need to win or draw the fourth Test to book their berth in the World Test Championships (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma, who is India's leading run-scorer in the four-match Test series so far, will look to go past Root's tally of 338 runs.

