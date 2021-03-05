India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates

5 March 2021, 10:19 AM
Slow and steady India
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have managed to add just 12 runs to their overnight score of 24/1. Opener Rohit has the only boundary of the day as India reach 36/1 in 22 overs
5 March 2021, 09:56 AM
Elegant Rohit Sharma get first four of the day
Indian fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad waited patiently for the first four of the day. In the sixth over of second day, Rohit Sharma latches on to the second successive full toss bowled by Ben Stoke to stroke an elegant boundary through the coveres. India reach 34/1
5 March 2021, 09:52 AM
Sedate start by India
Overnight batsman Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have been watchful so far. The duo have added just four runs in the first five overs of Day Two as India reach 28/1.
5 March 2021, 09:29 AM
Rohit Sharma gets 'consistent' run
Indian opener Rohit Sharma is finally starting to get a consistent run in Test cricket. Can he continue his fine form in fourth Test against England?
5 March 2021, 09:27 AM
Ben Stokes abused me: Mohammed Siraj
It was an action-packed first day of the fourth Test on Thursday. Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj was abused by England all-rounder Ben Stokes and skipper Virat Kohli stood up to defend his you bowler.