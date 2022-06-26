NewsCricket
INDIA VS IRELAND 1ST T20I

India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Dublin: IND on top as IRE 2 down

Follow the Live score and updates of India vs Ireland 1st T20I being played at Dublin on Sunday.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Dublin: IND on top as IRE 2 down
LIVE Blog

Team India will begin their tour of Ireland in the 1st T20 today. This will be a test of character for many probables for the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to take place in Australia later this year. This will also be the first time Hardik Pandya will be leading India in an international game. Hardik is coming on the back of the IPL 2022 win and solid performances in the T20s vs South Africa. 

 

 

26 June 2022
23:33 PM

India on TOP!

Avesh Khan also gets his wicket as Delany was caught behind by Dinesh Karthik for 8 off 9, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker in the middle as the Men in Blue eye another wicket after getting three in the power-play.

IRE- 22/3 (4 Overs), Tucker 0 (1) & Tector 8 (8)

23:29 PM

ANOTHER ONE!

Ireland lose another one Hardik Pandya strikes. Stirling 4 (5) caught by Hooda bowled by Hardik Pandya. India off to a flying start as Ireland lose another one.

IRE- 8/2 (1.3 Overs), Delany 2 (3) & Tector 0 (0)

23:27 PM

GONE!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar STRIKES! Balbirnie 0 (2) BOWLED IN! India off to a flying start. What an absolute peacher by the right-arm pacer. Ireland lose their skipper early.

 

23:12 PM

TIME UPDATE!

Rain has stopped and play to resume at 11:20 PM as per IST. It will be a 12 overs match per side.

22:59 PM

GOOD NEWS!

Players are warming up, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik bowling on the practice pitches.

Revised conditions: 4-over powerplay and Two bowlers can bowl a maximum of 3 overs each

22:58 PM

UPDATE!

The news is that a 12 overs per side game will take place soon.

Stay tuned for more updates!

22:50 PM

Rain has STOPPED!

The rain has stopped and we wait for the officials to check the conditions. 

22:38 PM

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in Ireland!

22:02 PM
21:58 PM

UPDATE!

It looking ugly at the Village, Dublin as umbrellas are out and the rain is pouring heavy still. The official will have to take up a call soon.

Stay tuned!

21:11 PM

UPDATE!

The stopped for a while but has frustatingly returned in no time to delay today's play. 

Stay tuned for live updates!

20:59 PM

Start delayed due to rain

The rain has delayed the start of the match. The groundsmen have covered the field. It is not pouring but the umpires will not start the game unless it stops completely. 

20:48 PM

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

20:44 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Hardik Pandya | India captain: We are going to bowl. We would have loved to bat, but looking at the weather we felt bowling would be better. Nice to be in Ireland. Have fans here and feels like playing at home. An absolute honour to lead India. Any cricket who starts playing dreams of leading the country and I am very lucky to be leading my country. My role is simple. Just back them (the players) and ask them to play with freedom and express themselves. Umran makes his debut.

Andrew Balbirnie | Ireland captain: Probably would have bowled because of the weather around. Guys are excited for this series. Really important to play against one of the best teams in the world. Conor Olphert is going to make his debut today.

 

20:37 PM

India opt to field first

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against Ireland in the first T20I at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. Umran Malik is making his debut for Team India while Conor Olphert is playing his first T20I for Ireland. 

20:34 PM

Debutant for Ireland 

Conor Olphert is making his Ireland debut. 

19:45 PM

Umran Malik to make international debut

19:43 PM
19:43 PM

Who will make the debut? Who will warm the bench?

19:42 PM
19:41 PM
19:39 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for India vs Ireland's first T20I here at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. Hardik Pandya is captaining Team India for the first time but it does not matter as he was leading an IPL side for the first time and we all know how that went in IPL 2022. Stay tuned for match updates. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath