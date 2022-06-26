India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE Score and Latest Match Updates from Dublin: Umran Malik receives maiden India cap from Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Follow the Live score and updates of India vs Ireland 1st T20I being played at Dublin on Sunday.
Team India will begin their tour of Ireland in the 1st T20 today. This will be a test of character for many probables for the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to take place in Australia later this year. This will also be the first time Hardik Pandya will be leading India in an international game. Hardik is coming on the back of the IPL 2022 win and solid performances in the T20s vs South Africa.
Hardik on responsibility to lead Team India
I have performed well when I have taken up responsibility: #TeamIndia Captain @hardikpandya7 #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/qOTX4P1myW
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022
Who will make the debut? Who will warm the bench?
Preps done
All set for the first #IREvIND T20I #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/c72FDrb9Dx
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022
Hello & welcome from Dublin for the #IREvIND T20I.
Excitement Levels #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3XBs4JpGss
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022
Off we go!
It is time for the first T20I against Ireland. Let's hope the weather stays clear!#IREVIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/hwkQOsXxcS
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for India vs Ireland's first T20I here at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. Hardik Pandya is captaining Team India for the first time but it does not matter as he was leading an IPL side for the first time and we all know how that went in IPL 2022. Stay tuned for match updates.
