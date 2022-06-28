NewsCricket
INDIA VS IRELAND 2ND T20I

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 LIVE Score and Match Updates from Dublin: Deepak Hooda cruising towards hundred, Sanju Samson hits maiden fifty

Follow the Live score and updates of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I being played in Dublin on Tuesday.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

LIVE Blog

After the truncated first T20I on Sunday, in which India emerged victorious by seven wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing the series win over a spirited Ireland on Tuesday (June 28) at Malahide. With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men`s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I. With Umran Malik being handed a debut, he could be expected to continue in the eleven despite leaking 14 runs in the lone over he bowled.

28 June 2022
22:01 PM
21:50 PM

Maiden T20I fifty for Sanju Samson as well

Another maiden T20I fifty from the Indian camp as Sanju Samson hits fifty in just 31 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a six. 

 

21:50 PM
21:48 PM

Deepak Hooda hits maiden T20I fifty

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda smashed his maiden T20I fifty in the second T20I against Ireland. Hooda completed fifty in just 27 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. 

21:13 PM

Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda take India forward after Ishan Kishan's wicket

After Ishan Kishan's wicket in the 3rd over of the innings, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda took India's innings forward to post 54 runs in powerplay without losing any more wickets. India are batting deep today and it is most likely that these two will play big shoots soon. 

21:08 PM

India lose Ishan Kishan 

21:07 PM
20:38 PM

Here we go then! Sanju Samson will open the batting for Team India with Ishan Kishan while Mark Adair will kick start the bowling. 

20:38 PM
20:37 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Andrew Balbirnie: We were going to have a bowl. It is always nice in T20 to chase but we're going to have to do well with the ball to keep these guys to a low total. If we put in a good performance, hopefully, we'll get a bit closer. It was Craig Young's 50th T20I and we were happy to hand him a special cap. We're playing the same team.
India have won the toss and have opted to bat

Hardik Pandya: We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal.

20:36 PM

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert
India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

20:34 PM

Team Changes

No changes in Ireland playing XI while Team India made three big changes as Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson replace Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

20:28 PM

India opt to bat first

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series here at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. 

20:27 PM

IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Paul Stirling, Deepak Hooda, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Craig Young, Joshua Little, Umran Malik

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Harry Tector

20:24 PM

IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE Streaming Details

Hardik Pandya’s Team India eye series win, check When and Where to watch LIVE

20:23 PM

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Predicted Playing XI

Arshdeep Singh likely to make debut, Sanju Samson to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad

19:30 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I of the series at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. This is your host for the nigh Akash Kharadde. I will be taking you through all the key updates during this game. 

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

