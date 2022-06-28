NewsCricket
INDIA VS IRELAND 2ND T20I

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 LIVE Score and Match Updates from Dublin: Hardik Pandya's Team India aim for white-wash

Follow the Live score and updates of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I being played in Dublin on Tuesday.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

After the truncated first T20I on Sunday, in which India emerged victorious by seven wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing the series win over a spirited Ireland on Tuesday (June 28) at Malahide. With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men`s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I. With Umran Malik being handed a debut, he could be expected to continue in the eleven despite leaking 14 runs in the lone over he bowled.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I of the series at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. This is your host for the nigh Akash Kharadde. I will be taking you through all the key updates during this game. 

