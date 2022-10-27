India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Rohit Sharma’s side eye 2nd win
IND vs NED, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from India vs Netherlands game HERE
Rohit Sharma’s India will take on a spirited Netherlands side in their second Super12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday (October 27). India won back-to-back series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of this T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and also won a warm-up fixture against Australia. But they got a new zeal of energy and motivation from their thrilling win against Pakistan in their opening fixture of this tournament.
At 31/4, India looked completely down and out of the contest. But Virat Kohli played the innings of his career as he powered his team to a four-wicket victory with a magical knock of 82 not out. Barring the top-order failure, the batting efforts of Kohli and Hardik Pandya stood out. The bowlers also delivered, with Arshdeep Singh bowling a new-ball spell to remember.
Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game here.
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards says his side can win this game, sending warning to Rohit Sharma's Team India.
Squads:
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Check LIVE STREAMING details
Rohit Sharma's Team India will take on Netherlands in their 2nd Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022. India have begun the World Cup campaign with a sensation four-wicket win over Pakistan in the first game while Netherlands lost their opening match against Bangladesh. Check when and where to watch India vs Netherlands here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between India and Netherland today.
