India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Rohit Sharma’s side eye 2nd win

Rohit Sharma’s India will take on a spirited Netherlands side in their second Super12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday (October 27). India won back-to-back series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of this T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and also won a warm-up fixture against Australia. But they got a new zeal of energy and motivation from their thrilling win against Pakistan in their opening fixture of this tournament.

At 31/4, India looked completely down and out of the contest. But Virat Kohli played the innings of his career as he powered his team to a four-wicket victory with a magical knock of 82 not out. Barring the top-order failure, the batting efforts of Kohli and Hardik Pandya stood out. The bowlers also delivered, with Arshdeep Singh bowling a new-ball spell to remember.

