India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Back In Action

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: The Indian men’s cricket team will officially kick off its 2026 international season on Sunday as it faces New Zealand in the opening match of a high-profile three-match ODI series. Led by Shubman Gill, India will host the contest at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, a venue returning to the men’s international calendar after a long gap and generating strong local excitement.

Team Balance and Key Storylines

India head into the series with a carefully balanced squad that combines proven match-winners with emerging talent. One of the biggest boosts for the hosts is the return of Shreyas Iyer to the crucial No. 4 spot. His inclusion is expected to bring stability to the middle order and ease pressure on the top order, allowing the openers to play with greater intent.

All eyes will also be on captain Shubman Gill. The young leader is under scrutiny after being left out of the T20 World Cup squad following a dip in white-ball form. The ODI series presents Gill with an important opportunity to regain momentum and reinforce his leadership credentials in the 50-over format.

New Zealand Arrive With Confidence

New Zealand, captained by Michael Bracewell, arrive in India as a dangerous opponent in limited-overs cricket. The Black Caps carry confidence from their last tour, during which they inflicted India’s first home Test series defeat in more than ten years. Despite missing a few senior names, the visitors boast a flexible lineup built around all-rounders and disciplined fast bowlers.

The series also offers a platform for several young New Zealand players to announce themselves at the international level. Prospects such as Zakary Foulkes and Nick Kelly will be keen to seize their opportunity and make a strong impression in challenging Indian conditions.

Official Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox.